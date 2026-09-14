“It’s Not an Excuse”: Baker Mayfield Vents Frustrations Over Technical Blunder Following Embarrassing Display Against Bengals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot riding on Baker Mayfield as their franchise quarterback. That’s why they handed him a three-year, $165M extension just five days before their regular season kickoff. But after Mayfield & Co. got pummeled by the Cincinnati Bengals 33-27 in Week 1, there are serious questions surrounding his performance. For Mayfield, though, the real issue was the voice – or the lack thereof – inside his helmet.

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In the postgame presser, Mayfield was asked why the Bucs were breaking the huddle late and whether it impacted their protections. It was then that the 31-year-old QB pinned the blame on his headset.

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“We had some headset issues for quite a while, in and out,” Mayfield said. “Which, it’s not an excuse, but when they’re testing them on the sidelines, and they work perfectly fine, then you get out in between the hashes and it’s not working, it’s unfortunate. But it wasn’t the whole time, just kind of first drive for sure, and then sporadically throughout the rest of the game. But yeah, we need to get in and out of the huddle quicker.”

Now, after this revelation, the league may have to look into the equipment the Bucs had for their season opener. But a technical issue might not be enough to explain the disaster that was Mayfield’s 2026 NFL start.

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Imago January 3, 2026, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 throws passes, while he warms up ahead of a game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 20260103_zan_s70_158 Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

Against a Cincinnati defense firing on all cylinders, Mayfield went 23-of-28 for 216 yards but threw no passing touchdowns. On five carries for 30 yards, Mayfield did get a rushing touchdown, while running back Bucky Irving brought in the other one, but the aerial attack Mayfield showcased last season was nowhere to be seen in Cincinnati. And the biggest drawback was – without a doubt – the four fumbles.

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Mayfield lost his first fumble right in his second possession, giving the Bengals an early 7-3 lead. On the very next possession, Irving lost a fumble, setting Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow up to log his only passing touchdown of the game. Mayfield’s second fumble was even stranger. On a 1st & 5 at Cincy’s 12-yard line, Mayfield scrambled up the field for 8 yards before linebacker Barrett Carter came up from behind him, making him lose the ball, which was recovered by Cincy at their own end zone.

For a while, it looked like the Bucs would be able to close the lead – they were 20-27 at the start of the fourth quarter. But one more fumble with 10:41 left in the fourth quarter killed any momentum the Bucs had gained. Even a late-game 9-yard scramble for a touchdown couldn’t close the game. After this disaster, Mayfield may be blaming the headsets, but head coach Todd Bowles placed the blame squarely on the turnovers.

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Imago January 9, 2026: Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles will be replacing most of his coaching staff after a two-month slide that resulted in an 8-9 finish. – ZUMAm67_ 20260109_zaf_m67_013 Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

“Obviously, you can’t turn the ball over. One was a six when they ran up, the other one’s across midfield. We had four turnovers, we lose by one touchdown, but it wasn’t just that,” Bowles said. “We had some penalties and some false starts there. Defensively, I’d be interested to know how many tackles we missed. We missed some chip-shot tackles to get the ball back at the end, give our offense a chance.

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“You know, the sad part is we didn’t punt. It was either a turnover or points, and we can’t turn it over. So, against a team like that, they got very good players, and they closed very well. We didn’t help ourselves.”

Looking forward, when they host the Cleveland Browns next week, Baker Mayfield will have to prove that this turnover disaster was a one-off. If he can’t, the Bucs won’t take long to regret their $165 million investment.