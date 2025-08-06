Jason Licht Issues Official Update on Chris Godwin’s Concerning Setback as Baker Mayfield’s Finally Back at Bucs Camp

It’s crazy how the biggest heartbreak of last season is still the biggest headline heading into this one. Chris Godwin’s nasty ankle injury in Week 7 was heartbreaking across the board. Just as he was lighting up defenses and cruising towards a 100-catch season, boom: out for the season. Moreover, his struggles aren’t over yet.

The worst thing that could have happened for Bucs‘ fans heading into next season was Godwin not being ready for week 1. And GM Jason Licht finally stepped up with the update fans have been waiting for. And Bucs fans, you might not be too happy with his words.

Yeah, the worst that could’ve happened has happened. Godwin is officially on the PUP list. So, unless he’s activated before week 1, he’ll have to sit out at least four games. Licht finally gave fans something to work with, confirming that Godwin had a second ankle procedure this spring (just a cleanup), and reassured everyone he’s “right where we hoped” in recovery. But then he hit the fans with “We’ve still got a ways to go.” So, don’t expect him to be activated before Week 1.

This injury has loomed over the Bucs ever since that Week 7 game against the Ravens. The man was on fire. 50 catches, 576 yards, 5 touchdowns through just seven games, easily on track for a career year. Then came the awkward fall, the cart, and the news: a dislocated left ankle. Turns out, it came from a hip-drop tackle by Roquan Smith. A move the league later called out with a $17,000 fine.

And Todd Bowles? He sounded a bit more hopeful. He didn’t promise Godwin would be ready for Week 1, but made it clear things are trending in the right direction. “He’s coming along great… he’s on track,” Bowles said, while also reminding everyone that medical clearance will be the deciding factor before Godwin sees the field.

The only good thing amidst all this? The Bucs made it clear how much Chris Godwin still means to them, signing him to a three-year, $66 million extension this past March, with $44 million guaranteed. That kind of commitment says everything. Tampa’s banking on him being a cornerstone in the offense next to Mike Evans and rising rookie Jalen McMillan.

Tampa’s offense is getting a new look this year. New offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard is leaning heavily into a three-receiver look featuring Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan, and rookie Emeka Egbuka. And while Chris Godwin is still working his way back, the plan seems clear: let the young guys cook, and bring Godwin along at just the right pace. And this wasn’t the only update we got. There’s good news too.

Baker Mayfield returns and offers an immediate impact

Yes, Baker Mayfield is back. He returned to the field after sitting out Friday and Saturday with a bruised throwing hand he banged up in Thursday’s session. Scans came back clean: no serious damage. So it’s just a day-to-day thing for now, per Tom Pelissero. All signs point to the Bucs playing it safe, but Mayfield’s already back-slinging it.

When Mayfield got back out there, he wasted no time, threading a red zone touchdown to Mike Evans with Antoine Winfield Jr. draped in coverage. Head coach Todd Bowles liked what he saw, saying, “He was sharp. He was throwing the football, knew where the blitzes were coming from. I was happy about that.” Bowles made it clear they’re not looking to hold Mayfield back, but they do want smarter choices: “We’re not trying to limit him, we just have to be a little smarter with a few more decisions moving forward,” he said, pointing to the need to cut down on turnovers.

And when you take a look at his stats from last season, you’d understand exactly why Todd Bowles is approaching this with caution. 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and a personal-best 71.4% completion rate. He earned his second Pro Bowl nod and turned heads league-wide. CBS Sports even slotted him into the “borderline stars” tier, as they should.

The bigger worry for the Bucs? Depth. With backup Michael Pratt still on the PUP list nursing a back issue, Tampa’s been rolling with rookies Kyle Trask and Connor Bazelak in camp. That uncertainty pushed the team to bring in Teddy Bridgewater this week.

At this point, it’s less about whether the Bucs have the talent (they do), and more about whether they can stay on the field. If Mayfield keeps trending upward and the key pieces stay healthy deep into the season, Tampa Bay might just sneak up on everyone as one of the NFC’s most well-rounded teams.