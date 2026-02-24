Jon Gruden Sends Strong Message to Mike Evans as Bucs WR Explores Tampa Bay Exit

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 03: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Evans 13 makes a catch on the Panthers sidelines during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 03, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 03 Panthers at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon357260103002

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 03: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Evans 13 makes a catch on the Panthers sidelines during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 03, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 03 Panthers at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon357260103002

A tough 2025 campaign has added a new layer to the decision ahead.

Plenty of voices around Tampa Bay are weighing in on what comes next.

A familiar voice is making his opinion known as Mike Evans’s future with the Buccaneers hangs in the balance. After so many terrific seasons, former coach Jon Gruden finds it tough to imagine Evans playing elsewhere. Injuries may have gotten the best of him last year, but his legacy with the Buccaneers runs deep. Despite the uncertainty, Gruden hopes Evans will consider his deep legacy in Tampa when planning the final years of his career.

“I can have a hard time believing that he [Evans] would ever play anywhere else after the storied career that he has had in Tampa,” Gruden said on 95.7 WDAE. “But I did get to coach Jerry Rice. I never thought I’d see him play for anybody other than the 49ers. And Jerry came over to play for me in Oakland. Tim Brown ended his career in Tampa with me. So anything is possible.”

“I’m sure the agent will shed some light on Mike’s situation,” he went on to say. “Perhaps retirement is an option. But I sure hope he comes back. I’d hate to see his career end on an injury-riddled season like he had this past year.”

Having coached for three decades, Jon Gruden has seen this scenario play out before. He acknowledges the unpredictability of free agency but also knows the value of a player finishing his career where it started. Mike Evans’ 2025 season was beyond frustrating as he went down with a broken collarbone in Week 7.

After landing on injured reserve, he didn’t see the field until Week 15. The injury limited him to eight games, during which he could only manage 30 receptions for 368 yards. It was downright heartbreaking for Evans as the performance snapped the 1,000-yard season streak he had maintained since his rookie season in 2014.

He completed his eleventh such season in 2024, tying the record with Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. Gruden’s high praise for No. 13’s impact is echoed by the front office, as his latest yardage milestone prompted a strong statement from general manager Jason Licht.

“He’s an unprecedented player,” Licht said in 2024. “We want him to be a Buc for life.”

At the time, Evans had thought the same. But as he continues recovering from major surgery, the 32-year-old is clear about his intention to test the market. That sentiment was there when he praised the team after a Week 15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

“When I leave this game soon, I’m going to be happy with the receiving room that’s left in Tampa and excited to watch them have a great career and carry on the torch,” he said in December 2025.

Mike Evans’ agent raises doubt about 13th season with Tampa Bay

Drafted seventh overall, Mike Evans is entering his 13th year in the league. And no, he’s not walking away just yet. According to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, and Tom Pelissero, the wideout wants to return in 2026 and test free agency. Later, his agent, Deryk Gilmore, confirmed the same but raised eyebrows about his future with the Buccaneers.

“He is opening it up,” Gilmore said to the Insiders. “He will play next season with someone. It could be Tampa. But he will definitely play a 13th season.”

This update follows reports suggesting that he was considering another run. It’s not surprising because last year definitely didn’t serve as the ending he wanted or deserved. Evans, who turns 33 in August, has made an impact that can’t vanish after just one awful season. So far, he has racked up 13,052 receiving yards and 108 touchdowns on 866 catches.

Meanwhile, the player’s contract, which expires in March, includes void years that would leave Tampa Bay with $13 million in dead cap charges this year. He previously averaged $20.5 million in salary, but many expect him to command a smaller, short-term deal because of his age and injury history. With a projected cap space of $23.9 million, Tampa Bay can easily afford him.

However, the team must also consider other important free agents and overall roster needs. If the team goes in a different direction, Evans has confirmed he’s willing to join a new team—a stance that boosts his leverage in negotiations. Whether he stays in Tampa or starts fresh with a new franchise, his next contract will define the end of a remarkable career.