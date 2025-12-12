brand-logo
Latest Development on Chris Godwin Jr. Announced as Struggling Buccaneers WR Makes Franchise History

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 11, 2025 | 11:06 PM EST

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has been struggling this entire season. However, the Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons brought a fresh ray of hope for Godwin as he scored his first touchdown of 2025 and ended up achieving a major franchise milestone.

On the 2nd & goal play at 13:38 in the fourth quarter, Godwin ran through the Falcons’ defense as the quarterback Baker Mayfield got the snap. The signal caller fired the ball straight to the receiver, who jumped and caught it. But he also displayed the perfect technique in holding on to the ball.

As soon as the receiver caught the ball, he made a turn while clutching the ball close to his chest with both hands. The Falcons’ cornerback AJ Terrell had no chance of forcing the ball out of Chris Godwin’s grab. It took the Bucs ahead in the game to 28-14.

This season has been full of struggles for the 29-year-old. He suffered a hairline fracture in Week 5 that sidelined him for six weeks from Week 6-11. However, his lone touchdown completed a monumental achievement.

The Bucs announced that Godwin Jr. scored his 40th career touchdown against the Falcons. He is only the second player, after Mike Evans, to score 40 TDs for the franchise.

