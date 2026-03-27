Bucs Legend Predicts Harsh Hall of Fame Reality for Lavonte David After Calling Out Media Disrespect

Essentials Inside The Story Lavonte David closes a remarkable chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

His legacy now brings along a debate that refuses to settle

Will recognition ever truly match the impact he left behind?

An era came to a close for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as linebacker Lavonte David officially stepped away after 14 seasons, all spent with the same franchise that defined his career. His consistency over the years placed him alongside franchise greats, finishing with 1,714 tackles – the same total as Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks – while matching his 14-season run in Tampa. Only Ronde Barber lasted longer in a Buccaneers uniform, making David’s longevity and production even more significant in team history. Still, despite those numbers, questions remain about how his legacy will translate when Hall of Fame discussions begin, with some believing recognition may not come as easily as it did for Brooks.

A former teammate didn’t hold back on that topic, pushing back against what he sees as years of media oversight, arguing that the lack of attention could ultimately hurt David’s chances of being a first-ballot Hall of Famer, despite him being a Super Bowl winner and a three-time All-Pro selection.

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“Hey Buccaneers…….. Probably gonna get crucified for this being in the media now, but reality is the media pushes and paints the narratives they want. They use the metrics they want to fit whatever they are trying to convey to the audience…… So, since they do that, moving forward, we will too. When it comes to Lavonte David, don’t bring up the word ACCOLADES anymore,” wrote former defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on X.

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“Accolades for the most part are voted on by the media. He was criminally done wrong when it came to accolades. I know that is gonna be used to prevent him from being in Canton. Moving forward……. WE PUSH NUMBERS. Those are UNDENIABLE when it comes to Te!!”

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Since getting drafted in 2012, David has been one of the most consistent linebackers in the league. During his rookie season, he recorded 139 tackles, five pass deflections, two sacks, and an interception. From the beginning, he set the bar pretty high for himself. Likewise, he delivered Pro Bowl numbers every season. Surprisingly, he only had one Pro Bowl selection (2015) throughout his career. That is where former defensive tackle Gerald McCoy drew the line.

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First, it isn’t common for a player to spend their entire career in one franchise, but the linebacker did. Second, the Buccaneers were not in their best form last season, yet David did not get derailed from his consistency. He did what he had been doing for over a decade, recording 114 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 1 interception. At last, he has the stats to be one of the all-time greats in football. Despite all these, McCoy could not fathom how his former teammate was limited to only one Pro Bowl nod.

According to him, “media pushes and paints the narratives they want,” which could be a reason for the LB’s accolades list being negligible. The fans, NFL players, and coaches vote for the Pro Bowl selections, and the media votes for All-Pro selections. So, it is not too challenging for the media to shift focus from David when it came to these selections. These Pro Bowl snubs can not only underrate his legacy but also become an obstacle on his path to making it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

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Furthermore, if his stats are compared to those of someone like linebacker Bobby Wagner, people will know that David had similar stats to him, if not better. Compared to Wagner’s 39.5 sacks, 76 pass deflections, seven forced fumbles, and 15 interceptions, David has 42.5 sacks, 74 pass deflections, 33 forced fumbles, and 14 interceptions. Surprisingly, the latter has one Pro Bowl and three All-Pros, and Wagner has 10 Pro Bowls and 11 All-Pros. Gerald McCoy spent seven years with Lavonte David. So, it is natural for him to take his former teammate’s side. However, it is not just him who has praise for the linebacker.

Todd Bowles believes Lavonte David will be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Last Tuesday, Lavonte David announced his retirement from the NFL. He retired as a franchise legend, and the fans will fondly remember his career. One such fan happened to be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach, Todd Bowles. Recently, when someone asked the head coach about the “former” linebacker, Bowles showered David with praise, strongly arguing for his Hall of Fame induction.

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“Total effort. Very intelligent ball player. Had the knack for making the big plays at the right time,” said Todd Bowles. “His work ethic, his practice habits, his energy. I’ve never seen a guy play screens better than [him]. You look up at the stat sheets, they speak for themselves. He practiced that way. He lived off the field that way. He worked that way, and he is Lavonte David.”

Imago August 9, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles walks off the field, after the Bucs defeat the Tennessee Titans, 29-7, during the end of the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0830026319st Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

The defensive guru arrived in Tampa Bay in 2019. For the first three seasons, he worked as the defensive coordinator. The Buccaneers made Bowles the head coach after their Super Bowl win in 2021. Overall, he had the opportunity to work with David for the last seven seasons of his career. While his former coach is trying his best to get him to Canton, the linebacker decided to remain silent on the Hall of Fame claim.

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“When I’m out on the field, I make an impact any way I can, and I hope someday they do decide, if they do decide to vote me in, they could see that,” David said. “It was something that I never strived for — like I said, man, I genuinely love the game of football and whatever comes with it just came with it, but if that’s a part of it, I will definitely take that smiling.”

It remains to be seen whether he can get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the future. While his HOF chances remain uncertain, one thing is for certain: Lavonte David is a Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend and is currently busy taking golf lessons as his new hobby.