Luke Goedeke Sends 3-Word Message to Buccaneers After Todd Bowles’ 8-Figure Decision

Back in June, Luke Goedeke made headlines for getting visibly frustrated during Bucs practices when teammates didn’t go full speed. Todd Bowles praised his intensity. He noted that while Goedeke was always a strong run blocker, his growth in pass protection came from demanding game-like reps every time. “If we try and have a walk-through period, he’s pissed off because the guys aren’t going full speed and he needs to get the work in,” Bowles said. For Goedeke, anything less than authentic competition feels like a waste.

He echoed that sentiment himself, admitting he treats walkthroughs like live reps. “Usually, walkthroughs I’m going full speed and other guys are just walking… I know how a rep should feel, and if it doesn’t feel righ,t I feel like, ‘Well, that was kind of a waste.’” That relentless approach to practice seems to have paid off. Just days before the season opener, Tampa Bay rewarded Goedeke with a new eight-figure deal, cementing him as a cornerstone of their offensive line.

The 25-year-old right tackle signed a four-year, $90 million extension. The contract has $50 million guaranteed and an average annual value of $22.5 million. This makes him the third-highest-paid right tackle in the NFL, behind only Penei Sewell and Lane Johnson. With Tristan Wirfs already set at left tackle, Tampa Bay’s line is looking to be one of the best in the league.

Luke Goedeke spoke his mind by re-sharing his extension post on his Instagram story and wrote, “God is Great.” It was a sincere yet simple expression of thankfulness, a perfect response to a contract that establishes him in the team.

via Imago

For the Buccaneers, it is more than the money. It indicates a commitment by head coach Todd Bowles and the front office to build up the defense. A second-round pick in 2022, Goedeke began at left guard before coming to the outside. By 2023, he was up to speed as the starting RT. Luke played all 17 games. He played 13 games to start last season after recovering from a concussion. And he developed a solid relationship with Wirfs on the outside.

Goedeke’s progress hasn’t gone unnoticed. Back in January, quarterback Baker Mayfield praised him as “one of the most underrated linemen in the league.” Pro Football Focus ranked him 30th out of 140 tackles for 2024, while Wirfs made it into the top 10. With Wirfs signed through 2028 and Luke Goedeke through 2029, the Buccaneers have laid a solid groundwork for their offensive line. This positions them to compete with the NFL’s elite. Now, Goedeke’s first test as Tampa’s long-term cornerstone comes right away in Atlanta.

The Bucs’ chase for the NFC South title starts against Atlanta

The Buccaneers are heading to Atlanta to face the Falcons in a crucial divisional showdown. The game is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, and it’s already shaping up to be significant for the NFC South standings.

Without Tristan Wirfs, as he is currently on the PUP list after knee surgery this offseason, the Bucs are in for a tough fight. This puts a heavier burden on Luke Goedeke. This also puts Baker Mayfield in a challenging position against Atlanta’s revamped pass rush. Also, with wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr.’s return still up in the air, the pressure is on Mike Evans and rookie Emeka Egbuka to step up and carry the offensive load. How the Bucs handle protection and control the game’s tempo could really set the tone for the afternoon.

On the flip side, Atlanta hands the keys to 2nd-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to become the new face of the Falcons in what would be his first full season as a starter. He’ll have weapons in Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts. But the real question is protection. With right tackle Kaleb McGary sidelined and little depth behind him, Elijah Wilkinson draws the tough assignment of holding off a relentless Bucs front.

Defensively, the Falcons have upgraded with Leonard Floyd. Plus, rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.. So, they’ll be eager to test Tampa Bay’s patchy offensive line early. Layer in the rivalry, and things heat up fast. The Bucs may own four straight division titles. But the Falcons swept last year’s head-to-heads. The odds lean slightly Tampa’s way. However, everything about this matchup screams razor-thin margins. One blown block, one deep shot, or one turnover could flip the script in what’s shaping up as a must-watch Week 1 clash.