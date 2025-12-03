Mike Evans Injury Report: Todd Bowles Announces Encouraging Update on Buccaneers WR’s Return

Mike Evans has been sidelined since fracturing his clavicle in Week 7. The Buccaneers braced for a long haul without their star wide receiver. But head coach Todd Bowles just dropped some good news: Evans might start practicing again this week.

“The team could open the 21-day injured-reserve practice window for Evans this week,” as per Newsweek.

In a Week 13 post-game press conference, reporters asked Bowles about Evans’ status. If the WR could start practicing with the team this week. The head coach gave a measured answer: “That’s a possibility.” That means the Bucs could finally see him on the field sooner than expected.

What makes this update bittersweet is that Evans had just come back from another injury. A hamstring strain that cost him three games earlier this season. Then, in Detroit, as he reached for a tough catch, that broken clavicle put him back in the trainer’s room.

Now, if the 21-day window is officially opened, Bowles can monitor his progress in practice before deciding whether to activate him for one of their critical late-season games.

This season has been rough for Evans by his own high standards. The veteran’s known for racking up 1,000-yard seasons, but this season started slow with only 140 yards and one touchdown in four games.

Missing nearly half the year due to injuries has kept him off the scoreboard and out of rhythm. But Bowles isn’t just without Evans. The Bucs have been battling injuries across the receiving corps all season.

Jalen McMillan nears return

One major blow has been Jalen McMillan, whose absence has forced Tampa Bay to scramble for offensive consistency. McMillan’s injury is serious. A broken bone in his neck during the preseason put him on injured reserve immediately. But now, McMillan might be rejoining the squad before the season closes.

“He’s been running. It’s just a matter of him putting on the helmet and seeing where he has strength-wise with his neck,” Bowles said in the post-game presser. “He’ll start doing more this week, and we’ll see some more things this week as well, but he will start moving around.”

NFL analyst Ian Rapoport backed this up, saying McMillan has been cleared to return to practice and is expected to start running with the team soon. Given the time McMillan has missed, a return anywhere from Week 14 to Week 16 seems likely.

The Buccaneers find themselves in a tight race atop the NFC South, sitting with a 7-5 record and facing fierce competition from the Carolina Panthers. Getting Evans and McMillan back could be pivotal.