Mike Evans Makes Special Exception for Buccaneers Before Free Agency Amid Browns Rumors – Report

He has spent his entire career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Teams like the Cleveland Browns could show interest.

Mike Evans had never tested free agency in his 12-season career, but that is about to change this year. But with strong interest from around the league, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may still have a chance to secure their star wide receiver. Latest reports suggest that Evans plans to listen to outside offers once the legal tampering window kicks off. Still, he gives the Bucs a rare opportunity to respond before he says yes to another team.

“Mike Evans will talk to other teams when the NFL free agent window opens Monday, but he and his agent will allow the Bucs to counter before he accepts anything from a new team. Bucs still aggressively involved,” FOX Sports reporter Greg Auman wrote on X.

With the free agency window opening on March 9, Mike Evans’ future with the Buccaneers takes a new turn. Drafted in 2014, the wideout has never played for any other team. He was close to hitting free agency two years ago before Tampa Bay signed him to a new contract, showing how valuable he has been. However, the situation seems different this time as Evans wants to evaluate his options.

But while the Bucs are open to letting him negotiate with other teams, they still hold a key advantage. As Auman mentioned, Evans and his agent will allow them to present a counteroffer rather than simply matching another team’s proposal. This ‘last look’ provision gives Tampa Bay a crucial advantage, allowing them to retain their star receiver as long as the bidding from rival teams doesn’t become prohibitive.

If Evans is willing to take a slight discount to stay, the Bucs could quickly work out a new deal. However, his market value could also exceed the team’s budget, as he is likely to draw strong interest across the NFL. If that happens, they would probably step back from pursuing him aggressively, as doing so would limit their cap flexibility.

While Tampa Bay is reportedly ‘going the extra mile’ to keep Evans, their financial limitations could open the door for other suitors, with the Cleveland Browns emerging as a logical fit

Mike Evans could reunite with his former WR coach

Mike Evans has been making his presence felt since his rookie year in 2014. Over the past twelve seasons, he has failed to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark just once. He could play only eight games this past season as he suffered a series of injuries, including a hamstring sprain and a broken collarbone. Even entering his 13th season, a healthy Evans remains one of the league’s most dominant physical receivers, capable of winning contested catches and stretching the field, a skillset that keeps him in high demand.

It is mostly due to Evans’ past association with Todd Monken, who’s currently leading the Browns. The duo worked together from 2016 to 2018, when Monken served as both offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Tampa Bay. Under Monken, Evans recorded some of the best seasons and even earned his first two Pro Bowl selections. The two developed strong chemistry while Monken served as both offensive coordinator and Evans’ position coach.

In 2018, Tampa Bay led the entire NFL in passing yards with over 5,100 yards through the air. Such explosive past success is what the Browns would like to replicate. Reports suggest Cleveland is about to lose tight end David Njoku in free agency, and they would need a reliable target to fill the void. The role becomes even more important because the Browns had a weak quarterback room last season.

Evans can offer much-needed support as the team prepares for a QB competition between Deshaun Watson and rookie Shedeur Sanders. On the financial side, elite wide receivers usually earn anywhere from roughly $22 million per year to more than $40 million annually.

While the player earned a $13 million base last year, he will undoubtedly command a larger contract this year. The Browns have previously hinted that they won’t pursue veterans. But securing the 32-year-old could be an exception they could make this offseason. Ultimately, while Evans is giving the Buccaneers every chance to keep him, his future in Tampa will be decided by whether a team like the Browns makes an offer the Bucs simply can’t afford to match.