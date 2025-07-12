“Mom Got It”: Shilo Sanders Ranks Coach Prime Lowest in Family After Blaming Him for Shedeur Sanders’ Downfall

The NFL Draft is pure theater – a stage where dreams soar or stumble in real-time. Remember the collective gasp when Aaron Rodgers tumbled down the board back in ’05? That same stunned silence echoed through living rooms this April when Shedeur Sanders, the electric Colorado QB with a golden arm and 4,134 yards last season, didn’t hear his name called until the fifth round.

Projected as a Day 1 or early Day 2 lock, he slid all the way to pick #144, landing with the Cleveland Browns. Analysts scrambled, fans muttered, and somewhere in Tampa Bay, his older brother Shilo, a Buccaneers rookie safety, felt the seismic shift. As ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith bluntly framed it, “NFL teams don’t want to deal with Shedeur Sanders because of his dad’s influence and they ‘can’t admit it.’ [Shedeur’s] not gonna just take instructions … he’s going to challenge your football intellect.” The implication? Deion Sanders’ overwhelming presence became a liability.

Fast forward to July, and Shilo, mic’d up for the Coach Prime Family YouTube channel, is tackling a lighter yet revealing family tradition: his monthly sibling and parent rankings. He quips, “My sibling rankings for this month… Dang, this one’s tough. This one’s tough. I’m not gonna lie. Oh man,” before breaking out the list: Deiondra at number one, Shedeur number two, Bucky [Deion Sanders Jr.] number three, and Shel number four. He then notes half-brother Chad’s spot stayed steady, adding, “Yeah, my rankings were the same.”

Then comes the curveball. He tees up the parents: “All right, so parent rankings… I’d say my parent rankings this month. Mom got it this month.” The unspoken runner-up? Dad. Deion Sanders. Coach Prime. Shilo caps it with a cheeky, self-aware grin: “Wait, I shouldn’t play, you know, they’re not together no more. I shouldn’t play that song.”

This playful demotion of Prime in the family standings feels less like random ribbing and more like a quiet echo of a much bigger, career-defining decision Shilo made just months prior. Watching Shedeur’s draft freefall—a slide that cost millions in guaranteed rookie money and dented prestige—was Shilo’s breaking point.

From prime to power move: Why Shilo Sanders’ agent switch signals a bold break for independence

Shortly after, during a Twitch livestream, Shilo dropped his own bombshell: he fired his father as his agent. “Dad was our agent,” he stated matter-of-factly, “but that hasn’t been working out too good. So today I had to sign with an agent.” Enter powerhouse NFL rep Drew Rosenhaus. It wasn’t just about Shilo’s own UDFA path to Tampa Bay (where his 134 tackles and five forced fumbles over his last two Colorado seasons earned him a shot).

It was a declaration of independence, a recognition that the very force that propelled him and Shedeur through Jackson State and Colorado— their father’s towering legacy and hands-on control—might be holding them back at the pro level.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet Feb 6, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA Deion Sanders right with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. New Orleans Saenger Theatre LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250206_lbm_al2_137

The move speaks volumes about the complex Sanders ecosystem. Shilo’s bond with Deion is deep— forged on practice fields where he had to call him “Coach,” celebrated publicly when Prime Time gushed over his Buccaneers signing, and laced with their trademark playful jabs. Yet, seeing Shedeur’s potential stifled by perceptions of Prime’s shadow spurred Shilo to act. He’s not rejecting the family; he’s navigating the weight of legacy.

Signing with Rosenhaus isn’t just changing representation; it’s choosing a path defined by his own tape (that 80-yard pick-six debut at Colorado wasn’t luck), his own hustle, and his own identity beyond the Prime Time aura. Ranking Mom (Pilar, his ever-supportive cheerleader who hyped his acting debut and Buccaneers signing with equal fervor) number one this July? It’s a cute, relatable family bit.

But it’s also a tiny, symbolic nudge—a reminder that sometimes, stepping out of the brightest spotlight is the best way to truly shine on your own terms. For Shilo, carving his own cleat marks in the NFL turf starts with knowing when to hand the play-calling to someone else. The family rankings are fun, but this agent switch? That’s the real power move.