NFL Coach of 62 Years Retires Before Todd Bowles & Buccaneers Turn Coaching Room Upside Down With 5 Firings

Essentials Inside The Story Coach retires after 62 years, ending a legendary NFL coaching career

Bucs fire five coaches in staff shakeup to support Baker Mayfield rebuild

At 87, coach leaves to prioritize wife’s care, highlighting personal choice amid team changes

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their five-year postseason streak come to an end this season, finishing with an 8-9 record. This disappointing finish reverberated through the organization, signaling the need for a full coaching staff overhaul. Amid the changes, one veteran who dedicated over six decades to the game chose to step away on his own terms.​

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Bucs senior offensive consultant Tom Moore has decided to retire after 62 years of coaching and more than 46 seasons in the NFL. He’s 87,” Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Moore launched his coaching journey in 1961 at his alma mater, the University of Iowa, where he worked with the freshman team. His professional path truly took shape in 1965 at the University of Dayton. From there, he built a foundation that carried him through college stops at Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, and Minnesota before entering the pro leagues.​

For the majority of his career, Moore worked on the offensive side of the ball with nine NFL teams, including the Bucs, starting with his first NFL job in 1977. Those roles brought him two Super Bowl wins with the Steelers in the late 1970s and another with the Colts in 2007 alongside Peyton Manning.​

At 87 years old, the seasoned coach decided to retire to address family needs after his wife, Willie, suffered a stroke earlier in the year. Moore shared with Stroud that he needed to prioritize her care during this tough time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s time for me to go home and take care of my wife,” Moore said. “For 62 years, she made a lot of sacrifices so I could live a dream and it’s always been about Tom but now it’s about Willie. I’ve been fortunate to land in a lot of great places. This is a great place. The Glazers are fantastic owners. It doesn’t get any better than Jason Licht as general manager. Todd (Bowles) is great…it’s a tough business. I’ve been blessed.”​

While Moore’s departure came as a personal choice, it marked the beginning of bigger shifts within the Bucs’ coaching ranks.​ Soon after the retirement news, Bucs’ planned decision to fire five coaches also became public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Todd Bowles and the Bucs fire 5 coaches in a major staff purge

On January 5, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed he would stay on for the 2026 season but hinted at upcoming staff adjustments. Come January 9, the Bucs dropped the hammer, firing five coaches in a rapid shakeup.​

“Quite a staff purge by the Bucs and HC Todd Bowles,” Stroud listed on X. “Fired: Offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, QBs coach Thad Lewis, special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, defensive line coach Charlie Strong, defensive backs coach Kevin Ross. Safeties coach Nick Rapone, 69, and senior offensive consultant Tom Moore, 87, plan to retire.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This overhaul centers on building fresh support around quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield will be heading into the final year of his contract with the Bucs, adding urgency to the rebuild.​

Moves like letting go of special teams coordinator McGaughey were somewhat anticipated, given the unit’s inconsistencies. Still, these were tough calls for the front office; perhaps more changes could be coming down the pike.