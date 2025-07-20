NFL Icon Pushes Back on Mike Evans’ Top 10 Ranking After GM Called Bucs WR ‘a Beast’

With 32 teams now entering preseason mode, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler just released his annual NFL ranking piece to put a spotlight on the best players for 2025. Fowler noted that with this list, “the league’s true insiders made their voices heard”. Top coaches, scouts, and executives from across the league have voted to rank the top 10 players at 11 distinct positions. Unsurprisingly, the list placed Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase at the top, followed by Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill. But one name on the list brought strong reactions.

And it was none other than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ WR Mike Evans, who came in at No. 9 in the WR rankings. Despite Evans’s incredible track record, analysts continue to undervalue his contributions. Fowler explained that many inside the league still recognize Evans as a top-tier outside threat, even at age 31. Evans has quietly built a Hall of Fame-worthy resume. He has delivered a record 1,000-yard season for eleven straight years, tying the record with former Seattle Seahawks’ WR Jerry Rice. Yet many analysts continue to overlook him in favor of flashier names. And one NFL icon isn’t letting that slide.

Fowler elaborated further on how Evans ended up at No. 9. “This is where things get interesting”, he wrote. “Evans was one of five receivers in a voting cluster for the ninth and 10 spots — Garrett Wilson, Terry McLaurin, Puka Nacua and Brian Thomas Jr. were the others. We put that group into a tiebreaker for several high-ranking evaluators, and Evans was deemed the clear No. 1.” Despite winning that tiebreaker, Evans still found himself at the back end of the top 10. This is why former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson, known for both his swagger and football IQ, took a strong stance regarding Evans’s placement on the list.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Although Johnson seemed to agree with the top spots being held by Chase and Jefferson, he did not hold back when criticizing the rest of the order. He especially took issue with Evans being ranked behind Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown. “What I would’ve done, I would love to have Mike Evans after AJ Brown in the list,” Johnson said during his appearance on the Nightcap Show. “I would love to have Mike Evans and give him more credit for the consistency with which he’s put up the numbers,” he further added. Johnson highlighted what many overlook – Evans’s exceptional consistency.

While Brown continues to shine with back-to-back standout seasons, Evans has maintained elite performance for over a decade. After all, the ranking should not be about highlight reels or hype. It should be about year-to-year, dependable dominance.

Let’s look at the numbers put up by Mike Evans and A.J. Brown’s NFL as of the end of the 2024 season side-by-side, to see what Johnson was talking about.

Player Mike Evans A.J. Brown Seasons Played 11 6 1,000-Yard Seasons 11 5 Career Receptions 836 446 Career Yards 12,684 7,026 Career TDs 105 49

These numbers support Johnson’s argument. Evans has nearly doubled Brown’s yardage and touchdowns. His track record of reliability and scoring ability adds weight to Johnson’s case that he deserves a higher spot. While A.J. Brown has delivered spectacular moments, Evans has delivered results. Year after year, regardless of quarterback changes or team struggles, Evans has shown up and performed like a true WR1. That kind of excellence deserves more attention. Although Evans remains silent on the rankings, others continue to speak up for him. Johnson is just one of several voices raising questions.

Why is Mike Evans not getting enough recognition?

Recently, Wayne Gretzky, one of the greatest ice hockey players, called Mike Evans “a great one”. When Evans heard of this, he was amazed at being recognised by the legend as he said, “That was crazy, I said, ‘Damn, Wayne Gretzky knows who I am?’” So, while analysts may often overlook him, even legends from outside the NFL have taken notice. Evans’ style of play might not grab attention, but his consistent numbers do. While other players may dazzle for a season or two, Evans has sustained greatness for over a decade. His style, built on physicality, sharp route-running, and red-zone dominance, makes him one of the most dependable threats in football. Even before Chad Johnson shared his views, others around the league voiced their support.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“If you’re trying to win one game or win on third down, you’re still picking him (Evans) really high…He’ll decline eventually, but I haven’t seen any signs of it. He’s still a beast,” an NFL general manager said recently on ESPN. The GM’s glowing remarks were a nod to Evans’s physicality, route running, and big-play ability. Yet despite these glowing words, those same insiders still placed him behind younger and less proven names. It only highlighted the disconnect between perception and placement. If Evans is indeed a “beast”, then why is he buried near the bottom of the top 10?

via Imago Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, December 29, 2024, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans 13 after making a touchdown at Raymond James Stadium. Photo by Marty Jean-Louis/Sipa USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx Editorial use only

An AFC scout recently raised the possibility that 2025 could be Evans’s final season. “This might be it for him, but he looked awesome last year”, the scout said. They were only stating the facts. Missing 4 games might have helped Evans stay fresh and effective last season in the NFL. However, even as the Buccaneers limited him to playing only 14 games, he still posted 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns from 74 receptions. So what if he may be nearing retirement? Players with shorter resumes shouldn’t overshadow a wide receiver who has never missed the 1,000-yard mark in 11 consecutive seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Therefore, Chad Johnson’s pushback against Mike Evans’s low ranking was not just personal. It was factual. He used his decade-long consistency as the foundation of his argument, contrasting it with the short-term hype surrounding other players. The GM’s comment labeling Evans as “a beast” only fueled Johnson’s case. Moreover, when voices from inside and outside the league begin pointing to the same player as underrated, maybe it’s time to listen.

Evans’s resume doesn’t need defending, but it’s clear the league’s so-called ‘true insiders’ face a disconnect between consistent performance and recognition. Meanwhile, Evans keeps delivering for the Buccaneers, year in and year out. And we don’t see that changing after the 2025 NFL season.