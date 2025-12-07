NFL Makes Punishment Decision on Baker Mayfield’s Gesture After Bucs RB Fined

Essentials Inside The Story NFL punish Baker Mayfield for controversial touchdown celebration gesture

Bucky Irving also punished amid his strong return in 20-17 win over Cardinals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers lean on Irving’s impact as playoff push continues

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t had a smooth ride this season, but at 7–5, they at least steadied themselves last week with a 20–17 win over the Cardinals, snapping a three-game skid. Quarterback Baker Mayfield clearly enjoyed the moment. Maybe a little too much because his celebration did not come without a cost.

After the Bucs went up 17–3, Mayfield joined running back Bucky Irving in the end zone for a quick post-touchdown routine. At the tail end of it, both players made a gesture that looked like they were wiping their noses. The league didn’t see it as harmless showmanship but as a “violent gesture.” The fine landed this week: $14,491 for Mayfield.

The move has grown popular in certain corners of pop culture, but the league has decided it crosses a line. In its view, the gesture carries connotations it doesn’t want tied to the sport, and under league rules, it’s supposed to draw a 15-yard flag on the field.

Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive VP of football operations, spelled out the reasoning.

“[The nose wipe] has gang connotations; it’s disrespectful. It’s just where we are in society. Young men, they come from that era, from that age, and they’ve grown up on social media. If anybody googles ‘nose wipe,’ you’ll see the language that is used and where that’s affiliated. I think the players know better. I know they know better,” Vincent said.

Mayfield isn’t new to the celebration, and he wasn’t alone on the fine sheet. According to Pro Football Talk, DK Metcalf, receiver Nico Collins, and corner Kyu Blu Kelly all drew similar fines for “violent gestures” in Week 13.

The Bucs head to New Orleans next for a divisional matchup. Mayfield and Irving would obviously like to find the end zone again, but if they do, they might want to save the creativity because Irving did not escape the fine either.

Bucky Irving couldn’t escape punishment on his return

Baker Mayfield is clearly thrilled to have Bucky Irving back in the lineup, but their touchdown celebration pushed things a little too far for the league’s liking, and Irving ended up paying for it, too. He was fined $6,349, a lighter penalty than Mayfield’s because it was his first time using the gesture.

Still, the fine shouldn’t overshadow how important his return was for Tampa Bay.

Irving suited up last weekend for the first time since suffering foot and shoulder injuries in Week 4 against the Eagles. He gave the Buccaneers exactly what they’d been missing, grinding out 61 yards on 17 carries and punching in a touchdown that helped push them past Arizona.

There was some concern earlier in the week when Irving showed up as a limited participant in practice, but the Bucs’ Thursday injury report cleared the air. He was listed as a full participant and appears good to go.

Even in limited action this season, Irving has made every touch count. He’s logged 298 rushing yards and a score on 88 carries, while also proving to be a dependable option in the passing game with 21 catches for 213 yards and two more touchdowns. Tampa Bay needs every bit of that right now.