NFL Rumors: $7.25B Franchise Eyes Up Move for Mike Evans Following WR’s Retirement Update

Despite a career defined by loyalty to Tampa Bay, Mike Evans is on the verge of testing the free agent market, and another NFL team is reportedly ready to make sure he doesn’t stay at the franchise. While there’s a hint at a possible return, if he does hit the market, it certainly won’t unfold quietly, with an AFC South team very much interested.

“The Houston #Texans are expected to show interest in #Bucs FREE AGENT Mike Evans #htownmade,” the NFL Rumors X page posted. “There will be multiple teams interested like the #Chiefs #Bills and #Ravens”

Having played his entire NFL career in the National Conference (for the Bucs), a switch to the AFC South would be an interesting change for the six-time Pro Bowler. But the 7.25 billion franchise would be very interested in adding a veteran receiver to their ranks for C. J Stroud.

Last year, only Nico Collins managed to cross the 1,000 receiving yards mark among all the players. Despite defensive excellence, his six-touchdown season wasn’t enough to take the Texans through the Wild Card round yet again. That’s where the 32-year-old Evans could come in, who was producing 1,000-yard seasons as recently as 2024, before hamstring woes arose.

Though Houston would be eager, there are more teams than just the Texans who might be interested in roping in the veteran wide receiver, including the Chiefs, the Bills, and the Ravens.

The teams are showing interest despite his limited game time last season. The 32-year-old’s 2025 campaign never really had a chance to find a steady rhythm. Injuries kept interrupting his season, limiting him to eight regular-season appearances. He still logged a decent three touchdowns for 368 yards in those games.

After spending twelve seasons with the Buccaneers, Evans is set to become a free agent as his two-year contract comes to an end. In 2024, he signed a two-year, $41 million contract extension with the team.

However, it appears that the Buccaneers are ready to part ways with the wide receiver who won Super Bowl LV with them. Perhaps rookie Emeka Egbuka’s impressive rookie season gave them added depth among their ranks.

Among newer talents, a veteran voice within the Bucs locker room, their starting quarterback, added his two cents on his teammate recently.

Baker Mayfield believes Mike Evans will return in 2026

Baker Mayfield thinks Mike Evans will be back with the Buccaneers in 2026, amid speculation that retirement is looming. Mayfield argues that Evans’ competitiveness and attachment to the city make it hard to imagine such a scenario.

“I don’t have to really plea with it.” Mayfield said during an appearance on The Ronde Barber Show. “Because Mike’s too much of a competitor and cares too much about Tampa to end his career without 1,000 yards, without a division championship, without a playoff run. And that, first of all, speaks to who Mike is.”

In fact, 2025 was the only season in Mike Evans’ career where he didn’t cross 1,000 yards highlighting his pedigree. That reality also adds plausibility to Mayfield’s comments, who would surely know his teammate well enough.

“But that’s the truth. You know, he doesn’t want to do that. And, you know, you could just kind of feel it,” the QB added. “Listen, I don’t have any info. I told Mike, ‘This is your decision. Take your time doing it.’ But understanding who Mike is, that is my guess, that he didn’t want it to end this way.”

Over the past three seasons, Evans has been Mayfield’s go-to guy, and the numbers back it up. He has registered 24 touchdown receptions during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, making him the trusted receiver when Tampa needed a play.

That’s why the 2025 season felt different. With Evans missing time, the franchise missed out on the playoffs for the first time in a while. The offense just isn’t the same without his top target on the field. Even with the bumps and bruises of a frustrating season, Mayfield is convinced his favorite receiver isn’t ready to walk away yet.