NFLPA Flips the Script After ‘Severely Affected’ Baker Mayfield Finally Breaks Silence on NFL Ban

Wait—the tiny capsule that jolts you awake is just vanishing? As the heat of training camp is felt all across the league, 49ers’ TE George Kittle stormed the NFL Network set, unable to contain the game-changing news any longer. Jokingly, he summed up, saying, “I’ve been distraught all day.” Besides him, Baker Mayfield also joined the debate. Wondering what the commotion is all about? The NFL officially announced on Tuesday that ammonia inhalants are prohibited moving forward.

According to the league’s memo, teams are no longer allowed to provide players with ammonia inhalers, capsules, “smelling salts,” or even ammonia in a cup. The ban applies throughout all NFL games and extends to all team personnel. That includes coaches, physicians, trainers, strength and conditioning staff, and others on the sideline. But that is not the entire picture as reported by ESPN reporters.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X, “It turns out smelling salts are not banned,” leaving fans confused. The initial uproar came from a post by Kalyn Kahler, who later clarified the situation with more detail. “ESPN has obtained a message the NFLPA sent to players Wednesday night – clarifying that the league’s ban on smelling salts ONLY applies to clubs providing it to players. Meaning… BYOSS,” she shared.

So while teams can no longer supply them, players are still free to bring their own, making the ban less strict than it first appeared. The post reads, “To clarify, this policy does not prohibit player use of these substances, but rather it restricts clubs from providing or supplying them in any form.”

Now this news is making the players crash out. “I considered retirement,” Kittle said, jokingly. “We have got to figure out a middle ground here, guys. Somebody help me out. Somebody come up with a good idea. That’s all I had to get out there. Get that off my chest.” For now, Kittle does not need to worry anymore because, as Shefter has already pointed out, there is indeed a neat loophole that the players can utilize. That’s why Bucs QB Baker Mayfield suggested Kittle, “Now you just gotta bring your own juice to the party. I’m going to be severely affected, to be honest with you.”

But along with this, the QB also expressed his take on the decision.

Baker Mayfield gave his stance on the ban!

All this began last season with an FDA warning. The reasoning behind the NFL’s recent ban on ammonia inhalants is the lack of scientific support for claims that the substances enhance alertness or boost energy. The warning also pointed to potential harmful side effects. In response, the league’s Head, Neck, and Spine Committee recommended a full ban. Their concern was that ammonia inhalers could mask key neurological symptoms, especially those indicating a concussion. Based on this, the NFL officially prohibited the use of ammonia inhalers for any purpose during games.

The NFLPA has managed to flip the script back to square one as league-wide fiery reactions have spread. This has gotten the entire league commenting on the rule. One of the first amongst them is Todd Bowles’ starter QB Baker Mayfield, who recently suffered a contusion to his throwing hand without it affecting his play. “He’s got a sore hand,” Bowles informed reporters about his starter. “We gave him the day off. He’s day-to-day. We’re not worried about him.” Tampa Bay’s two straight NFC South titles and a 2023 playoff run made Baker Mayfield’s Super Bowl dreams feel realistic this offseason. Now that he is back on the field in a recent X post featuring a clip from the Up and Adams show, Baker Mayfield offered his take on Kittle’s news, suggesting the TE bring his own juice. But that’s not all.

Mayfield, clearly surprised by the move, admitted he was “not sure why” the league enacted the ban. However, he did offer one possible explanation. According to the quarterback, the league may be targeting the use of salts to “mask a concussion sometimes.” Whether that’s the true reason or not, the smelling salts are still he player’s choice. Mayfield has a neat summation. According to him, this move was “CYB” (cover your b—).

Nevertheless, such a shocking move was followed by a leadership change. The NFL Players Association has named David White as its interim executive director, stepping in after Lloyd Howell’s resignation last month. Even though the small capsules are sidelined, they have not been forced out completely.