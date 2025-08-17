Pilar Sanders Sends 4-Word Strong Message as Roster Cut Candidate Shilo Sanders Receives Buccaneers Update

Pilar Sanders didn’t have to choose which son’s game to attend on Saturday. As Shedeur Sanders was out for the Cleveland Bro͏wn͏s vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, the mother made her way to Pittsburgh to watch Shilo and the Bucs play against the Steelers. And she did so in style. She chose an all-black outfit from ‘SEAMLYSS’ with custom-made details on it.

She was seen sporting Shilo’s No.28 in a short clip she posted on her Instagram account. She captioned it, “They say I’m Sassy …. But That’s just the way I walk #proudmom #28 #gobucs,” and also dropped some powerful words through her video: “Let’s run͏ that back.”

But this isn’t her first time doing so. Pilar had also attended the Bucs versus the Titans to support Shilo. She was seen wearing a long, red dress with No. 28 printed on it. It was made by ‘Passion For Ezra’. The proud mother posted her outfit on social media as a gesture of support and wrote, “Tampa Time! Gotta be there for my first born! Cheering with the gworls!”

In another update from the same game, she wrote on Instagram, “First NFL Game and Yep @shilosanders brangs that BOOM 💥 Everytime! #proudmom #tampabaybuccaneers #shilosanders #28.” It is clear that Pilar Sanders is doing everything to support her son. However, it also comes at a time when he needs it the most. As the final roster cuts will happen before Aug. 27 (12:00 noon ET), Shilo Sanders isn’t sure if he will make it to the active roster.

In fact, Pewter Plank’s latest roster projection has five safeties on the active roster: J.J. Roberts, Kaevon Merriweather, Christian Izien, Tykee Smith, and Antoine Winfield Jr. However, Shilo was missing. Is there any chance he can make it to the roster?

Well, his best bet might be taking Roberts’ spot, as he, too, is an undrafted free agent. But it won’t be that easy. Roberts is a lot more versatile than Sanders, and the Bucs gave him a three-year rookie contract that paid out $300,000 guaranteed. So the competitiveness is quite high, and there is also a possibility that the team chooses to keep only four safeties. In the worst-case scenario, what happens if Shilo doesn’t make it to the main roster?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders)

Well, he could be a part of their practice squad. And while that would not be an outcome that Shilo would prefer, we will have to wait and watch how things pan out for him.

Shilo Sanders gets a break!

While projections haven’t been kind to him, Greg Auman’s report offered a glimmer of hope. He took to X on August 17 and wrote, “It’s one less person in front of Sanders as he tries to make the 53. Bucs already waived another safety due to injury this camp as well.” As per reports, Marcus Banks and J.J. Roberts are both injured. This resulted in Banks getting waived, and the latter is on the injured reserve. While the competition is still present, it might work in Shilo’s favor.

Additionally, his performances in the pre-season have impressed head coach Todd Bowles. The coach acknowledged how good Shilo was against the Titans. “I thought he went in and did a heck of a job. He had some good tackles inside, and he had pressure on the quarterback as well. He did some good coverage things. He did a good job when he was in there.”

Now, only the game against the Bills remains. It will take place at the Raymond James Stadium on August 23. And days later is the official roster cut deadline. So Shilo has one more game to showcase that he belongs. What do you think?