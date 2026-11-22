The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at the center of another officiating debate during their Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions on November 22. After the facemask penalty incident, Buccaneers legend Warren Sapp appeared frustrated with the league and questioned whether replay is actually playing any role.

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Warren Sapp wrote on X, “So replay ain’t to get it right!?”

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The criticism stems from a frustrating sequence. Sapp argued that if instant replay is introduced to correct mistakes and ensure accurate decisions, why did the officials fail to overturn a call that was questionable on video? For Sapp, that incident was another example of how the league’s review system can leave players and fans without clarity.

The controversy involved Bucs rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter and the Lions’ wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. During the play at Ford Field in Detroit, the Buccaneers’ linebacker was grabbing St. Brown around the collar and shoulder-pad area. The officials penalized him for facemasking and immediately put Tampa Bay in a difficult position, as it helped the Lions get into the end zone in the fourth quarter.

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The replay showed that Trotter had grabbed the collar rather than the facemask, but the decision was unchanged even after the review of the play.

The penalty was frustrating because the Buccaneers had a chance to benefit from the replay process and correct the original ruling under the NFL’s instant replay review process. Instead, the officials upheld the call and left Sapp questioning what the technology was actually for.

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While instant replay is designed to correct certain errors, not every missed penalty can be reviewed through the replay system. That difference made the situation important. The former defensive tackle was unhappy with the league’s inability to decide fairly and added his voice to the discussion about the officiating standards.

Tampa Bay already entered the matchup with a 3-6 record, while Detroit stood at 7-2 after winning five consecutive games. The Buccaneers were planning to build momentum in the NFC South race while the Lions were trying to maintain their position among the NFC’s leading contenders.

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Interestingly, Trotter was among Tampa Bay’s standout defenders. The rookie linebacker finished with 14 combined tackles and was involved in the defensive battle throughout. His performance made the penalty more frustrating as one questionable decision became a talking point during a productive game.

Meanwhile, Detroit made most of its offense. Jared Goff threw for 279 yards while Jahmyr Gibbs made two rushing touchdowns to help the Lions secure a 31-21 win. St. Brown also found the end zone, contributing to the game.

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Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay tried to respond, but the Buccaneers couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Sapp’s reaction carried weight because of his connection with Tampa Bay. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has never been shy about sharing his opinions. His post showed frustration around the incident and questioned the effectiveness of the league’s officiating procedures.

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The NFL introduced replay reviews to improve accuracy and give officials another chance to make a correct decision. But situations like this show the limitations of the system.