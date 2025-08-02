Retirement Awaits Mike Evans As Todd Bowles Has Replacement Ready at WR1, Says Insider

So far, the Bucs have seen no slowdown in Mike Evans—not even with a little injury blip last season. The guy’s still flying down the field, still making cornerbacks look silly, and still playing like he’s got plenty left in the tank. But as the longtime star heads into his 12th NFL season, and with 32 candles on the birthday cake this fall, even Evans can’t ignore the whispers. Retirement may not be on the doorstep, but it’s definitely in the neighborhood.

Still, the future Hall of Famer is staying real about what’s ahead. In a conversation on Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls, the 31-year-old didn’t commit to chasing history. “I can’t really think that far ahead, because after the season is when I really get an understanding of where I’m at, like physically and mentally,” Evans told Hart when asked if he planned to match Jerry Rice’s 14 seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards. It’s the kind of answer that suggests he’s not forcing anything.

But then again, he’s also not hanging it up anytime soon. In fact, Evans says he feels fresher than ever. That’s mostly thanks to how far his recovery work has come over the years. His training has evolved, his rehab routine’s locked in, and his body’s responding. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay isn’t wasting time planning ahead. With the 19th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, head coach Todd Bowles snagged Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka—a move that already feels like one step ahead of the curve.

And guess what? Egbuka’s been a revelation in camp. The rookie’s speed, focus, and route-running have turned heads, including Evans’, who’s not throwing compliments around lightly. The vet called the kid’s work ethic “unbelievable,” saying he’s got all the tools to thrive in this league. With Baker Mayfield at QB, Evans still balling, and Chris Godwin recovering from injury, Tampa Bay’s WR room is already shaping up to be one of the best in the NFC.

Evans doubled down on the praise recently via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, saying, “Already a true professional… {He} is going to be an unbelievable playmaker and have a great career in this league.” This comes from a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Second-Team All-Pro; it’s a passing of the torch, not empty words. But make no mistake, right now it’s still Evans’ show.

Mike Evans eager to ‘put on a show’ as he seeks record-setting season

Mike Evans continues to turn heads at training camp with the kind of dominance that’s become second nature. He’s slicing through coverages, high-pointing passes, and pulling in throws from Baker Mayfield like clockwork. During a red-zone rep at Raymond James Stadium, the 6-foot-5, 231-pound receiver soared over two defenders and hauled in a post-corner dime—drawing a full roar from Bucs faithful. That blend of strength and finesse? It’s exactly what’s made No. 13 a nightmare matchup for a decade straight.

With the Pewter Pirates’ 50th season approaching, Evans is about to do something that only Jerry Rice has ever accomplished—12 straight 1,000-yard seasons. But rather than obsess over records, the Bucs veteran is keeping his eyes on something bigger. He’s showing up every day as a tone-setter—calm, locked-in, and putting the team first.

In fact, his focus came through loud and clear when he said, “I’m just happy that we have a really great team and we’re using this training camp to put everything together to have one of the best seasons for the 50th. I’m excited to put on a great show for y’all.”

And truth be told, that’s who Evans has always been. While others chase headlines, the four-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee lets his work do the talking—on the field, in the locker room, and throughout the Tampa Bay community.