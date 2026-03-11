Rob Gronkowski Explains Why Mike Evans Leaving the Buccaneers Isn’t Like His Patriots Exit

After 12 seasons, wide receiver Mike Evans has finally moved on from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was headed toward free agency after his contract was up. However, the San Francisco 49ers took advantage of the opportunity and agreed to a massive deal to sign him. While many believed it to be a similar move to Rob Gronkowski joining the Buccaneers from the New England Patriots, the NFL legend had different views.

“Not the same situation as myself, but a similar situation,” said Rob Gronkowski to Kay Adams, via Up & Adams on X. “When I went down the Tampa Bay, but I could have stayed with New England obviously. But Mike Evans could stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he went to the San Francisco 49ers. He kind of wanted a new challenge… I truly believe he’s on a better team with the San Francisco 49ers… He wanted a new opportunity.”

Gronkowski left the Patriots after the 2018 season to prioritize his long-term health. Since getting drafted in 2010, he has endured multiple injuries that have taken a massive toll on his body. So, he wanted a break from all the hardships, causing him to retire in March 2019. By that time, he had already won three Super Bowls with the Patriots. After a year, he came out of retirement and joined the Buccaneers and won another Super Bowl. That is where he got a chance to play with Evans.

However, the former tight end believes that Evans has a different situation compared to him. His leaving the Buccaneers is nothing like Gronk’s leaving the Patriots. The four-time Super Bowl winner believes that the WR left Tampa Bay in search of a challenge. It is not like he is retiring from the NFL. For 12 seasons, he has been playing under the same system. Last season, he missed half of the games due to injury, and the franchise was quite inconsistent.

On the other hand, the 49ers made it to the playoffs. With Kyle Shanahan as their head coach and Brock Purdy playing as the quarterback, it gives the two-time All-Pro a new opportunity. Moreover, with the likes of Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, they will be a contender for the Super Bowl. It will give him a fresh taste of the NFL. Likewise, the 49ers were also pretty eager to get him, since they spent a lot of money on the 32-year-old wide receiver.

The San Francisco 49ers broke their bank on Mike Evans

The San Francisco 49ers spent a pretty penny on Mike Evans. Initially, there were reports that the franchise spent $60 million on him. However, the latest reports revealed it to be a lesser amount; nevertheless, it is a large sum.

“The #49ers deal with WR Mike Evans is a 3-year contract that’s worth $42.4M with $16.3M guaranteed,” reported Ari Meirov on X.

The 49ers were clever in using the third year as a “ghost” year. It will help the signing bonus spread over an extra year. When the new season starts, the six-time Pro-Bowler will be 33. While it may seem to be an excessive amount for someone of his age, his stats speak otherwise.

He posted 11 consecutive seasons with 1000+ receiving yards to his name. Unfortunately, he added only 368 yards. It was because he suffered from a hamstring injury and a concussion, which limited him to just eight games. However, he is once again ready to step on the accelerator. With over 13,000 receiving yards and 108 receiving touchdowns, his addition brings a lot of depth to the 49ers’ offense.

Moreover, with Brandon Aiyuk having parted ways with the franchise, he has become a veteran leader for the Niners. According to his agent, the change came after Evans “felt a desire to challenge himself with a new chapter in the final stage of his career.” It is a similar move to the Los Angeles Rams‘ signing of Davante Adams. Now, it remains to be seen what he can accomplish in his new colors.