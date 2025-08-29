Shilo Sanders Admits Talking to His Agent About Next Move After Buccaneers Waive Him

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived the undrafted rookie safety Shilo just days after his preseason finale was cut short, where Shilo played just 13 snaps against the Bills, recording one tackle and allowing one reception on one target for eight yards in coverage, per Pro Football Focus, before getting ejected for throwing a right-handed punch at the helmet of Bills tight end Zach Davidson.

Head coach Todd Bowles had labeled the punch “inexcusable,” and in the zero-sum game of roster construction, a single misstep can be the tipping point. Now, Shilo finds himself at a crossroads, a moment he seems to be meeting with a perspective that belies his 24 years.

“I’ve been talking to my agent and we’re waiting on the next opportunity,” Sanders admitted on his YouTube channel. His agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, who were previously hoping he would get claimed on waivers, but he did not. “If that’s an NFL, cool.” That single, nonchalant “cool” speaks volumes. His path couldn’t be more different from his father’s; where Deion Sanders was a top-five pick whose career was defined by iconic certainty, Shilo’s began as an undrafted free agent fighting for a spot. But what comes next is entirely his own.

Is his game ending? He’s been prepped for it. “God’s blessed me with a lot of talents to do other things other than play football, you know,” he said. His father, Coach Prime, confirmed this foundational strength, telling reporters, His father, Coach Prime, confirmed this foundational strength, telling reporters, “I prepared my kids for any and everything… he is mentally where he needs to be. We’re praying that he gets another opportunity… But if he doesn’t, the plans have already been put forward to what he’s going to do next.”

Beyond the box score for Sanders

He’s already navigating the question every pro eventually faces, noting, “Every athlete comes to this point to where you find yourself without the game of football and then you thinking about what can you do next? What what now?” His answer is a portfolio built long before this moment. “I’ve always done that my whole life, playing football with music, acting, modeling,” he noted. “I’m well-versed, and my parents made sure of that.”

So, while the stats during six college football seasons — two at South Carolina, two at Jackson State and two at Colorado — Sanders appeared in 52 games with 33 starts. He amassed 217 tackles, six interceptions and five forced fumbles show a capable defensive back; they only tell part of the story.

via Imago May 9, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Shilo Sanders 28 receives a pass while participating in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie minicamp practice on Friday, May 9, 2025, at the AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0817320026st Copyright: xDouglasxR.xCliffordx

The full picture is of an individual who understands the fleeting nature of the sport. “Nothing’s ever certain. Even if you make the team is not certain,” he stated, echoing the league’s infamous “Not For Long” mantra. Through it all, his gratitude remains rooted in his support system: “I’m thankful for my family, my friends, and just my support system. I’ve been cool. I’ve been good.”

For now, the league waits. But Shilo Sanders isn’t. He’s already on to the next play, whatever or wherever that may be, guided by a firm belief that “God got a big plan for me and I’m grateful to bring y’all along with me and keep y’all updated on everything.”