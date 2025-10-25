Shilo Sanders Announces Move Away From NFL While Awaiting Final Offer to Play in the League

Three days after safety Shilo Sanders was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he dropped a heartfelt message about the next steps when an athlete is away from the game. Well, seems like it did not take long for Shilo to take that step, with his next big move already making waves.

Sanders will be taking part in the ‘GOAT TALK‘ organized by ComplexCon, where he’ll be side by side with basketball player DeMarcus Amir Cousins. And it’s actually a pretty big deal for the NFL ‘hopeful.’

For those who don’t know, ComplexCon is one of the biggest pop culture events in the U.S., pulling together everything from music, streetwear, sneakers, and art to food and tech innovation. It’s basically a weekend-long celebration of creativity, and a hotspot for exclusive drops and appearances from some of the biggest names in the world.

Among all the wild things happening at ComplexCon, ‘GOAT TALK’ is easily one of its crown jewels. Past editions have featured legends like Roger Federer, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Emily Blunt, and John Cena. So yeah, Shilo sharing that stage? Well, good for him.

Still, you can’t help but wonder, what’s next if the NFL dream doesn’t come back around? Shilo seems at peace with whatever comes.

“I’m not saying that’s what it is now. I’m just saying mentally I’m good because I know that I got a lot of talents and I’ve been blessed,” he said in the video.

The 25-year-old safety mentioned being into music, acting, and modeling. So don’t be surprised if you see him popping up on screens or red carpets soon. However, for people who watched him play his final season at Colorado, it won’t be easy to see their favorite star away from football for too long.

He wrapped up his senior year in 2024 with 67 tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries. Solid numbers that had fans thinking he’d make an easy jump to the pros. Seeing him step away from football just doesn’t feel right.

But if Shilo had it his way, he’d still be in the NFL. And he’d give anything for it.

Shilo Sanders awaits an NFL opportunity

It’s been about two months since Tampa Bay waived him. Safe to say, his preseason stint didn’t do much to help his case. He recorded four total tackles (all solo) across three preseason games, with no tackles for loss, no interceptions, and no pass breakups. Well, he did pick up two penalties and even got ejected in the last game. Not exactly highlight material.

And given the demand is not too high for a safety in the league right now, Shilo is unlikely to get an opportunity anytime soon. The NFL trade deadline is just days away, and things have been unusually quiet compared to past years. It’s ironic, the Sanders brothers are two of the most talked-about players who haven’t yet made a big splash in the league. So for Shilo, that silence around his name isn’t a great sign.