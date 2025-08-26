Shilo Sanders’ Brother Sends Strong Message as Bucs Could Offer Practice Squad Spot to Waived Rookie

Deion Sanders has built a football legacy that stretches from his Hall of Fame career to coaching his sons at the college level. However, the NFL is proving to be a different battlefield. His son, Shilo, clawed for a roster spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then came the turning point — an ejection that raised doubts about whether he’ll stick to the practice squad or move beyond. And just as those doubts began to swirl, Shilo’s older brother stepped in with a dose of perspective.

On August 24, Deion Sanders Jr. dropped some facts about life after NFL roster cuts in his Instagram post. Sharing a post from lifeandball, he reminded fans and players that practice squad money is nothing to sneeze at. “Rookies get $13k a week, which translates to $234,000 for 18 weeks, and veterans can make between $17,500 and $22k a week, which works out to between $315,000 to $396,000,” the post read.

Moreover, he added a blunt caption: “people go to school for six to eight years to make that kind of money—so y’all better go be scout team warriors.” In simple words, he is asking to stop crying and stack that bag.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Life and Football (@lifeandball_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post



The timing of his message hit especially close to home. On August 24, Tampa Bay waived Shilo Sanders. The rookie safety mixed it up with Bills tight end Zach Davidson on special teams — after taking a shove to the facemask, he fired back with a punch. Officials didn’t hesitate, as they stated, “you’re outta here.” In less than 24 hours, the Bucs cut him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Shilo, who was fighting for a roster spot, the swing instantly shifted his status from “bubble player” to “fighting for his NFL life.” But Deion Jr.’s point was simple.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Even if the active roster doesn’t happen right away, there is still serious money on the table. Of course, that doesn’t erase the brutal reality of cut week. Teams carry about 90 players in camp and must trim down to 53, which means nearly 1,200 players get cut league-wide. However, with squads expanding to 17 players (including an international slot), players can even get elevated up to three times in a season before needing a full roster deal. Indeed, in 2024, more than 250 practice squad guys got called up and contributed.

So while Shilo’s setback stings, his brother’s message has reframed the entire narrative. In other words, don’t look at the cut as the end, but look at it as part of the grind. Despite the release, the Bucs have not completely closed the doors on Shilo Sanders, and he needs to step up immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Doors remain open for Shilo Sanders

Buccaneers may have cut ties with Shilo Sanders after his preseason ejection, but the door isn’t fully shut. According to NFL Rumors, the Bucs haven’t ruled out adding Sanders to the practice squad if he clears waivers. They reportedly view him as a decent individual who respects teammates. And Sanders himself expressed immediate regret for the altercation.

His background shows why Tampa was intrigued in the first place. He played at South Carolina, Jackson State, and Colorado under his father, and made a significant impact in 2023 with a pick-six for the Buffaloes. Given the intense competition for just 1,696 active roster spots available in the league, he needs to prove himself. For the Bucs, the practice squad feels like the middle ground, providing punishment for the mistake, with a chance at redemption if he proves he can handle the grind.