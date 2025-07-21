Shilo Sanders Faces Heavy Snub as Coach Prime Agrees With Daughter Shelomi’s Favorite Claim

There’s confidence—and then there’s Shilo Sanders-level confidence. Just a few weeks ago, he lit up social media by declaring what he called the “bold truth”: he’s actually Deion’s favorite son, not Shedeur. And the Bucs rookie didn’t stop there. On camera, Shilo doubled down with a spot-on impression of Coach Prime hyping Shedeur and acting like him: “I got a son named Shedeur… he was supposed to go first round!” It was peak Shilo…and honestly not that hard to believe if you’ve watched him hustle for the Sanders spotlight.

From crashing NFL rookie mini-camps with the Bucs to uploading highlight reels faster than Shedeur can hit a slant, Shilo Sanders’ been on a mission to secure that “favorite child” title. But all that energy might’ve just backfired. Because recently, the real favorite jogged into frame. In a recent video posted by Well Off Media, Deion’s youngest daughter, Shelomi Sanders, joined him for a casual 1.3-mile morning run.

Well… “casual” if you ignore the low-key competition and bragging rights on the line. After wrapping up the workout (Coach Prime absolutely winded), Shelomi grinned and hit the camera with a shot straight at her siblings: “Hey guys, number one child here.” Hilarious!

It didn’t feel like a joke; it felt like an update. And to be fair? Shelomi earned that. She completely left her dad behind in that 1.3-mile run. When Shelomi said, “We ran 1.3 miles,” Deion corrected her and said, “You ran, I did the best I could. I’m proud.” Yeah, he didn’t officially say it, but Shelomi might just be right. She took that number one spot and made it her own. Her dad was even proud of her when Shelomi took a dip into the ice water and remained there for about 45 seconds, defeating her dad, who left the tub even before 30 seconds. “I am proud of you. You’re an athlete still.”

And Shilo? He’s probably out there sitting alone in the corner of a room right now, holding the camera and recording his dad praising Shelomi. From believing he is the number one child, to being probably 2nd or 3rd on the list? Hard. But what on earth are these power rankings anyway?

The saga of Coach Prime’s “Kid Rankings:” Where Shilo Sanders stands?

If there’s one thing Deion Sanders does just as well as coaching and smack talk, it’s parenting. With a hint of flair. Forget the Hall of Fame jacket or his two-sport legacy—Coach Prime’s most entertaining dynasty might actually be his family power rankings. Yep, a real, running leaderboard of his five kids, judged on everything from hustle to humor to how much they’ve sweet-talked him lately. It’s chaotic. It’s hilarious. And somehow, it’s become canon in the Sanders household.

Before social media turned every family moment into viral content, Coach Prime was already handing out rankings like it was Monday Night Football. Dinner table debates? Ranked. IG Lives and podcasts? Ranked. And he’s never been shy about the criteria: show respect, stay focused, be loyal, make Pops proud—you climb. Start slacking, talking back, or fumbling the bag? Down the leaderboard you go. It’s part love, part lesson, and all Sanders. The wildest part? The kids actually compete for it. They know when the rankings are on the move.

In fact, once on Rich Eisen’s show, Deion Sanders didn’t shy away from revealing his nature of ranking his kids – Deiondra, Deion Jr. (aka “Bucky”), Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi (aka “Bossy”). Over time, as they’ve grown up, he’s joked about having favorites, even going so far as to rank them publicly. Yeah, he’s been doing it since at least Father’s Day 2022, turning it into this running gag. But let’s be real, it’s all in fun. When Eisen brought it up on his podcast, joking that Sanders must be a great coach if his kids take the rankings well, Prime didn’t skip a beat. He laughed, saying, “Everybody else does but they don’t say it publicly.” Classic Deion, mixing humor with just enough truth to keep it interesting.

It’s hilarious, but also kind of real. Because in the Sanders household, love is loud, jokes come with a little sting, and staying on top means bringing your A-game. Being a Sanders? It’s part family, part friendly fire. And Shilo launching the “favorite son” campaign felt like a chess move. And the actual ranking posted by Deion on his IG goes like Shelomi on first, Deiondra on second, Shedeur on third, Shilo on fourth, and Deion Jr. at last. Oh…yeah, but the rankings keep changing for the father.

However, among sons, Shedeur has been quietly holding steady near the top with his usual calm, clutch vibes. But out of nowhere, it’s Shelomi who might’ve just pulled off the ultimate move: showing up for a sunrise jog, outpacing her Hall of Fame dad, and casually crowning herself the No. 1 kid on camera, after her father did in June 2022.