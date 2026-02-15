Shilo Sanders Gets Disappointing NFL Update as No Team Urgently Needs a Safety in 2026 Offseason

Essentials Inside The Story Spotlight remains firmly on the Sanders family as Shilo finds himself on the outside

Various NFL teams looking to optimize their pass rush and quarterback departments

Debut still not made despite being signed by an NFL team in 2025

While many fans are actively engaged in the Shedeur Sanders saga, his brother is yet to make his NFL debut. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offered some hope last year by signing Shilo Sanders as an undrafted free agent. However, a controversy involving tight end Zach Davidson made things worse, with the Buccaneers trimming Shilo. Now, an offseason breakdown delivered a tough reality check for the Colorado safety.

After the 2025 season wrapped up, The Athletic did a league-wide analysis to identify each franchise’s biggest offseason requirement heading into 2026. It brought a concerning update for Shilo, as not even a single team listed safety as its top priority.

Instead of prioritizing safety, teams focused on strengthening the trenches, boosting pass rushes, and upgrading quarterbacks, receivers, cornerbacks, and centers. Shilo’s vast college experience has spanned years. The former three-star recruit began his college career at South Carolina before transferring to Jackson State in 2021. He transferred to Colorado after two years to train under his father, Deion Sanders, who served as head coach.

In those two years, he amassed 134 total tackles, five pass deflections, and a sack. In the report, Jon Machota mentioned the Dallas Cowboys as a team with multiple key defensive areas to improve. In his view, the team needs to bolster almost every defensive spot besides defensive tackle. These include edge rushers, safeties, linebackers, and cornerbacks. And yet, Machota believes Dallas may not spend heavily on safeties.

“It’ll probably be more cost-effective to use those top two picks on pass rusher and cornerback than to spend big on those positions in free agency or via trade,” Jon Machota wrote.

Similarly, the report suggested the Kansas City Chiefs may not prioritize safety. Jesse Newell highlighted that Andy Reid’s team lacked consistent pass rushers. He noted that Chris Jones had a solid year, but George Karlaftis’s thumb injury prevented him from playing at his usual level. While defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott aided the defense, Newell thinks they could seek more edge help moving forward.

Unfortunately, the situation leaves Shilo Sanders waiting for the right opportunity to fit a team’s specific needs. Meanwhile, the news comes after an on-field controversy crushed his NFL dreams.

When the Bucs waived Shilo Sanders after the preseason penalty

After Shilo went undrafted in 2025, the Buccaneers secured him as a free agent. But in August 2025, the team parted ways with the player. Sanders’ agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey hoped another team would claim Sanders off waivers, but that never happened.

During a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, Shilo drew a penalty for unnecessary roughness.

The incident occurred in the second quarter following several aggressive exchanges while tight end Zach Davidson was blocking him. He ended up punching Davidson, which led to the safety’s ejection and a fine of around $4,699. Speaking after his team’s 23-19 loss, Head coach Todd Bowles addressed Shilo’s act that violated the NFL rulebook.

“You can’t throw punches in this league, that’s inexcusable,” Bowles said. “They’re going to get you every time. You’ve got to grow from that.”

Following his release and with no immediate contract offers, Sanders has been exploring other career options. He has explored multiple fields, including music, acting, and modeling. In 2024, he walked at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 show in Paris. He also released a fifteen-track album, Hate 2 Love, in January 2025.

In October, he even teased about releasing new music in November. While he provided no further updates, it won’t be surprising to spot Shilo Sanders pursuing other passions in the meantime.