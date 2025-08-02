Shilo Sanders Has a Message for Tampa After Todd Bowles Gets Real on Cutting Buccaneers Rookie

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be stacked with rising names, but no rookie has turned more heads on or off the field than Shilo Sanders. “You can hear him today, making calls and everything, so he has a good grasp of things Day 1,” the Buccaneers coach said after rookie minicamp, noting Sanders’ early grasp of the scheme and his command on the field. Todd Bowles hasn’t been chummy with early praise, but even he recognized something in Sanders that can’t be ignored.

That endorsement is no small thing, coming from a former NFL safety known for his defensive discipline. At 25, Shilo, the safety, has become the undeniable fan favorite at camp, drawing crowds not just for his play but for his presence. He’s the last one off the field, signing autographs, posing for selfies, and soaking up the moment like a man who knows what’s at stake.

But while the charm is real, so is the uphill battle. “We got the best fans here in Tampa. Thank you for my coach, Denae,” Shilo said in a reposted TikTok, referencing his growing popularity after a post-practice interaction went viral. It’s the kind of moment that wins hearts, not necessarily roster spots. Because for all the selfies and sideline cheers, Sanders still has to prove he belongs on a team stacked with young DB talent. Kaevon Merriweather and J.J. Roberts are pushing hard, making plays, and treating every rep like it’s make-or-break. And right now, it is.

With the Bucs’ first preseason game against the Titans on August 9, the next few weeks will decide everything. For Sanders, this isn’t just about making a play here or there. It’s about stacking consistency, mastering the playbook, and delivering in moments that actually count. Sanders’ resume offers hope. He clocked 21.5 mph on a pick-six at Colorado, totaled 67 tackles in 2024, and grew up under the eye of one of football’s most instinctive defenders. His father Deion Sanders. But none of that guarantees a helmet come September.

That’s why Shilo’s leaning into the grind. Per Pewter Report, he’s dubbed himself the “snack guy” for the safety room, taking veterans’ requests for meetings and keeping the energy right. It’s a humble move, but a smart one. In a locker room full of alpha talent, Shilo is earning trust the old-fashioned way.

Shilo Sanders is making noise in Tampa—but can he secure a spot?

Shilo Sanders didn’t wait long to make his presence felt at the Buccaneers’ rookie minicamp. From Day 1, the former Colorado safety stood out—not just for his athleticism, but for his voice. “Like the rest of the safeties, he’s very intelligent, he’s very loud,” head coach Todd Bowles said, applauding Sanders’ mental sharpness and leadership qualities during early reps. It’s a crowded safety room in Tampa, but Shilo is doing what undrafted players have to. Maximize every rep, every audible, every signal.

That sentiment was reinforced by Bowles again during camp, and NFL reporter Greg Auman made sure fans noticed. “You guys ask about Shilo Sanders a lot, so this is what Todd Bowles said today when asked about his progress”. Auman wrote on X, before posting Bowles’ update: “He’s coming along. He’s getting the scheme down,” Bowles told. He also added, “He’s made plays like everybody else back there… He’s got a chance to make it.” Those words carry weight, especially from a defensive-minded head coach. Shilo’s road to the 53-man roster won’t be easy, but the preseason will offer real opportunities, and Bowles has essentially laid out the path forward. For now, Sanders has impressed.

His stat sheet offers some leverage: 67 tackles last season, a scoop-and-score against Texas Tech. And a pick-six the year prior versus Colorado State. That kind of playmaking is what Tampa needs—but it won’t be enough unless he contributes beyond defense. Special teams could be his ticket. With limited spots and heavy competition, versatility is everything. Winning over fans is one thing—earning a roster spot is another. But if Bowles’ tone is any indication, Shilo hasn’t just turned heads—he’s earned belief. That may land him in the practice squad, if not the 53-man roster. Now he just needs to finish the job.