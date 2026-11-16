Buccaneers Sign Former Cowboys QB Amid Injury Setback for Baker Mayfield

Coming out of Tampa Bay’s Week 10 bye, starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with a foot and ankle injury that leaves his availability for Week 11 against the Detroit Lions uncertain. That’s why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran QB Cooper Rush to their practice squad on Monday to bolster their quarterback depth.

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Rush’s agency, Equity Sports, confirmed the move via a post on X, writing: “Congratulations @rush_cooper on signing with the @Buccaneers #WeAreTheKrewe.” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport subsequently confirmed that Rush signed a practice squad contract.

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Mayfield sustained the lower-leg injury during Tampa Bay’s 27–24 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 9. He wore a walking boot during the Week 10 bye to rest and recover. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Mayfield is not expected to be placed on injured reserve, though his status for Sunday remains in question.

It is the second injury Mayfield has dealt with this season. In Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, he suffered a dislocated right thumb that forced him to miss three games before returning in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers. Across six games in 2026, Mayfield has thrown for 922 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions.

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Rush brings extensive NFL experience to Tampa Bay, having spent parts of eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys between 2017 and 2024. During the 2024 campaign in Dallas, he threw for 1,844 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He then spent the 2025 season with the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Atlanta Falcons in 2026. Rush started the first two games of the 2026 season for Atlanta, completing 22 of 39 passes for 229 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions before being released by the Falcons on October 19.

Tampa Bay took a similar approach earlier this season when Mayfield was sidelined with his thumb injury. On September 30, the Buccaneers signed veteran quarterback Brett Rypien to their practice squad, later releasing him on October 27 once Mayfield returned to the lineup. Rush now gives general manager Jason Licht another experienced signal-caller on the practice squad.

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If Mayfield is unable to play against the Lions on November 22, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels is next in line to start. Daniels filled in for Mayfield from Weeks 4 through 6, posting a 1–2 record. Across five appearances in 2026, he has completed 61.2% of his passes for 501 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Rush joins Easton Stick, whom Tampa Bay signed to its practice squad on August 31. With Mayfield and Daniels on the active roster alongside Stick and Rush on the practice squad, head coach Todd Bowles now has four quarterbacks in the building amid a tight NFC South race.

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The Buccaneers face a demanding stretch of games beginning on the road against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 22. Official practice reports later this week will provide greater clarity on Mayfield’s status as Cooper Rush settles into the new offense.