Things Change In Bucky Irving’s Stance on Faith & Religion Hours After NFL Punishes Bucs WR For ‘Violent Gesture’

The Buccaneers running back Buck Irving has been one of the latest victims of the NFL’s league-wide crackdown on celebrations. The Bucs star was hit with a fine for a “nose-wiping” celebration against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13, which was considered a “violent gesture” by the league. Surprisingly, ahead of the Week 14 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Irving was involved in a special religious ceremony, which has been construed as his way of seeking forgiveness for his mistakes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a video originally shared by his teammate, star linebacker Lavonte David, Buck Irving was seen getting baptized on Sunday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initial incident occurred after Irving’s third-quarter touchdown, and the running back was fined $6,349, while his partner-in-crime and QB1 Baker Mayfield was hit with a $14,491 penalty since it wasn’t his first violation.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.