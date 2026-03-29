320-Pound Baker Mayfield’s Protector Officially Accepts Wrestling Heavyweight Champion’s Fight Challenge

For offensive tackles, fending away opposition defenders is the job description; however, a certain 320-pound Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT has taken the whole wrestling gimmick to the next level by accepting a heavyweight bout. This challenge was accepted at the recent Real American Freestyle event, where former NCAA Heavyweight Champion Wyatt Hendrickson threw down the gauntlet before QB1 Baker Mayfield‘s protector accepted the challenge.

“I don’t think the Bucs have a problem with it. We’ll get out of here. I’ll go get my single. We’ll scrap a little bit. I’ll take that belt home with me,” Tampa Bay OT Tristan Wirfs responded after Hendrickson said, “I want to see some of the football players come out here. Tristan’s a big boy, but I want to challenge him here at RAF, baby. Where are you, boy?”

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Hendrickson announced his challenge for Wirfs after successfully defending his heavyweight title by defeating Trent Hillger, scoring a 6-2 victory. Captain America was seen celebrating his victory and expressing his desire to battle some football players, ultimately calling out Wirfs for an exhibition.

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While many will be surprised by Tristan Wirfs’ statement, for the Bucs star offensive tackle, wrestling has always been an integral part of his life growing up. During his senior year of high school at Mount Vernon, Wirfs won the Iowa Class 2A State Heavyweight title in 2017 after cutting 30 pounds to compete in the heavyweight division while maintaining a 21-3 record.

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Furthermore, wrestling has also helped Tristan Wirfs in his football career, as it helped him improve his “body control,” “awareness,” and “hand movement.”

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“I think there are two big things you can take away from wrestling that translate over to football: body control and an awareness and hand movement,” Wirfs said, as per the Athletic. “Being able to do that, I think, shows teams how competitive I am. It takes a lot to be a wrestler; people from Iowa will attest to that. Two, wrestling is an individual sport, so it’s just you versus another guy. I hate losing, so I’m not going to let another man beat me. I’m going to do everything I can to stop it. You’ve got to do the same thing on the offensive line.”

These qualities have perfectly transitioned into his football career as he dominated throughout his college career as a versatile lineman, starting 33 games while earning first-team All-America honors and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019.

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He then continued this form into the NFL, as he has secured five Pro Bowl selections (2021-24) and two AP First-Team All-Pro honors (2021, 2024). Wirfs also became the first player in NFL history to be named First-Team All-Pro at both left tackle (2024) and right tackle (2021).

While the Tampa Bay All-Pro continues to enjoy his passion for wrestling, Wirfs has also shown a keen interest in making the world around him a better place. The Bucs OT also made headlines in the 2025 season for a massive charitable gesture for a special cause.

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Buccaneers star Tristan Wirfs makes grand charitable gesture

Alongside his key role in the Buccaneers’ offense, Tristan Wirfs has also grown into a crucial figure in Tampa Bay with his charitable gestures to improve the world around him. In December 2025, Wirfs made headlines for his $25,000 donation match in support of the Muma Children’s Hospital at Tampa General Hospital (TGH).

He, alongside teammates like Charlie Heck, Benjamin Chukwuma, and Ben Bredeson, delivered gifts to those in need with the Starlight Children’s Foundation. These Tampa Bay stars visited patients and gifted them items, including signed memorabilia.

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“Helping these kids is such an incredible feeling,” Wirfs said, as reported by South Florida Hospital News. “Walking through Muma Children’s Hospital, being able to put a smile on a kid’s face at Christmas—it is really impactful for me. Leaving the hospital after last year’s visit, I was already making plans to come back again this year. I’m honored to give back in this way.”

With these gestures, Tristan Wirfs has proved himself to be more than just an elite NFL offensive tackle. His wrestling roots, charitable gestures, and willingness to step back on the mat show a competitor highlighting his never-stopping competitive spirit, which will be paramount in the Buccaneers’ charge in the 2026 season.