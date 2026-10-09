Todd Bowles Sparks Concerns After Taking Hit to Gut in Bucs’ Win vs Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has built a reputation for staying composed on the sideline, even when games get difficult. That calm approach has been part of his coaching style for years, which made the reaction captured after Thursday night’s win over the Dallas Cowboys stand out.

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The Buccaneers finally had something to celebrate after opening the 2026 season with four straight losses. They beat the Cowboys 24-16 at AT&T Stadium on October 8, earning their first win of the campaign. But the victory did not come without another tense finish, and a clip shared by NFL insider Ari Meirov on X drew attention to Bowles after the game, appearing to show him nearly losing his balance on the sideline.

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Todd Bowles crouched over after taking a celebratory helmet to the gut. He was visibly in discomfort, sitting on one knee. This sparked health concerns for the head coach on the internet. However, ESPN reporter Jenna Laine confirmed that Bowles is doing fine.

“I’m told that Todd Bowles is OK. Several of you asked. I was concerned as well. I’m not in Dallas but just heard back. He said he caught a celebration helmet to the gut but says he’ll be OK. That’s why he was crouched over like this,” Laine wrote on X.

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Fans cannot be blamed, as they had reason to worry. Bowles had dealt with health issues during his coaching career. In December 2016, when he was leading the New York Jets, he was hospitalized a day before their game against the New England Patriots. Despite the health scare, he made the trip to Massachusetts and coached the game.

“I’m OK,” Bowles told reporters afterward. “Chest was hurting, kidney stones, gall bladder, gallstones, got stuck in the pipe. A lot of pain, and kind of went from there. Guess I’ll get something done after the season.”

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Bowles said he had undergone some tests and felt “somewhat normal” before doctors cleared him to leave the hospital and travel for the game. He also indicated that he would address his gallbladder and kidney stones after the season, postponing treatment until the regular season ended in January 2017.

That earlier incident added to the concern when Bowles crouched over after taking a celebratory helmet to the stomach during the Buccaneers’ Week 5 game this season. However, Laine reported that the Tampa Bay head coach was fine. Bowles could put the scare behind him and celebrate his team’s first win of the season after five weeks.

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After all, this moment came after Tampa Bay had spent much of the second half building a lead, only to watch Dallas threaten to turn the game around late. The Buccaneers eventually held on, but the final minutes were far from comfortable for a team that had repeatedly struggled to close out close games.

Before the Dallas game, Bowles acknowledged that the Buccaneers had to turn their close losses into wins.

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“It’s on us. We know what the problem is… We can’t keep getting close and not winning. That’s not good enough.”

Bowles had entered the matchup under pressure after Tampa Bay’s 0-4 start. Three of those losses had come by narrow margins, and the defeat to the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 had left the Buccaneers searching for a way to finish games. Their trip to Dallas offered another opportunity, this time against a Cowboys team that had entered the night with a 2-2 record.

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The Buccaneers’ offense found its footing through rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels and running back Bucky Irving. Daniels, making his second NFL start while Baker Mayfield remained sidelined with a dislocated thumb, completed 19 of 25 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. Irving, meanwhile, rushed for a career-high 165 yards and scored twice, giving Tampa Bay the production it needed to secure its first victory.

After the loss to Green Bay in Week 4, Daniels was disappointed that his first start had not produced a win.

“Obviously, not happy with the result. At this position, you want to do everything you can to go out there and win the football game. We came up short.”

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The game swung in Tampa Bay’s favor early in the third quarter. Irving broke loose for a 72-yard run, setting up Emeka Egbuka’s 14-yard rushing touchdown. Later, linebacker Yaya Diaby intercepted a Dak Prescott pass, and the Buccaneers turned that takeaway into another touchdown. A fumbled kickoff return by Dallas then gave Tampa Bay another scoring opportunity, helping it establish a 24-10 lead.

That advantage looked comfortable until the fourth quarter. Tampa Bay’s Sean Tucker was stopped on fourth-and-goal from the Dallas 1-yard line with 8:32 remaining, giving the Cowboys another chance. Prescott kept Dallas in the game with a 99-yard drive, finishing it with an 18-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens.

Prescott threw another interception with 1:16 left. The ball bounced off Jake Ferguson, and Alex Anzalone came up with it. Tampa Bay held on to win, ending its four-game losing streak.

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Meanwhile, the clip of Bowles on the sideline soon caught people’s attention. He is usually pretty reserved during games, even when things aren’t going his team’s way. But he has explained before why he tries to keep his emotions under control and how his reaction can affect the players around him.

Why Todd Bowles Usually Stays Calm on the Sideline

In a September 2026 interview with WTSP-TV’s Evan Closky, Bowles recalled an incident early in his Tampa Bay tenure that changed how he handled mistakes during games.

“I think when I first got here and somebody blew a play in 2019, and I went off the handle on the sidelines and not only did that guy panic, the rest of the defense panicked and they started playing cautious,” Bowles said.

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He explained that he began paying closer attention to how his own reactions affected the players around him. Rather than allowing frustration to spread, he wanted his team to remain focused on the next play.

“So the calmness on the sidelines, if I don’t panic, they don’t panic. And that helps us,” Bowles said in the same interview.

That explanation offers context for why the footage from Thursday night caught people’s attention. For Bowles, the result finally provided some relief after four weeks of close losses. The Buccaneers will now look to build on the victory, while the Cowboys must address the turnovers and defensive lapses that contributed to their defeat.