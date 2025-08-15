Todd Bowles Announces Benching of Mike Evans vs Steelers Amid Major Baker Mayfield Update

If joint practices reveal the true pulse of a team, Todd Bowles can exhale for now. Under the summer heat at Acrisure Stadium, Baker Mayfield’s sharp arm and Mike Evans’ precision routes cut through the Steelers’ defense with ease in the two-hour August 14 session. The stage now shifts to August 17, when Tampa Bay’s preseason game is set against the Steelers. For Evans, entering his twelfth NFL season, the drive is more than just records. Bowles has seen something rare in camp, not just leadership but a resurgence. “This is probably the freshest I’ve seen him… he’s found the fountain of youth. We’re gonna ride him ’til the cows come home.” But you do not use up all that juice on the first take.

It is safe to say the Buccs wiped the field in the practice session. Mayfield stayed locked in, driving the Bucs offense with precision. He connected with Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan, and Emeka Egbuka, delivering big plays at the start and finish of practice. Even Tomlin feels rattled. On the final snap of a two-minute drill Thursday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin used a timeout with four seconds left. “I want to take a look at it, Bake!” Tomlin shouted from the sideline. After early install work and positional drills, the teams moved into their first true competition period, a two-point battle between Tampa Bay’s offense and Pittsburgh’s defense.

NFL reporter Rick Stroud posted on X confirming Bowles’ plan. “Bucs coach Todd Bowles says with the exception of Mike Evans and Lavonte David, every starter will play Sat.” It was a decision that reflected Bowles’ trust in what he had already seen. For Evans, the real game had already happened on Thursday.

There was no slowing down Mayfield’s chemistry with Evans. The veteran wideout beat Steelers corner Jalen Ramsey for a touchdown on the very next snap. Earlier, Evans had already won a two-point conversion against Ramsey. The performances made one thing clear. The smart move to protect the production is to keep stars off the preseason stage. That is exactly the path Todd Bowles chose after the dominant showing.

“He’ll be shut down after (Thursday), anyway, so yes, you read my mind,” Bowles said. “He’s definitely one of the veterans that wasn’t playing the game, so (Thursday) was his game.” Stroud also noted, “Bucs WR Mike Evans couldn’t be covered during practice Thursday and won most of his battles with Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey. Todd Bowles has seen enough and won’t play him Sat.” Evans is not alone; HC is also benching his other standout players for the preseason game.

Todd Bowles can finally sigh in relief about Baker Mayfield

HC Bowles faced an early August injury scare when Baker Mayfield missed practice with soreness in his throwing hand. The Bucs head coach is now taking no chances. They will not play Mayfield in Saturday’s preseason matchup. NFL beat reporter Rick Stroud posted on X, “After reviewing the tape of today’s practice, Todd Bowles just told me he believes Baker Mayfield played so well today in the joint workout with the Steelers he will NOT play in Saturday night’s game.”

This decision marks a shift from Bowles’ comments after Thursday’s joint practice, when he told Stroud every Buccaneers offensive starter except Mike Evans would play. After breaking down the tape of the joint practice session, Bowles changed course. The plan now is that Mayfield will wait for his next chance for live action before the Week 1 road clash against the Falcons on September 7.

Beyond Trask, veteran Teddy Bridgewater and undrafted rookie Connor Bazelak will handle the remaining quarterback snaps for the Saturday game. The move keeps Mayfield healthy while giving his backups critical preseason reps. Bowles’ decision comes with the understanding that protecting his starter outweighs the benefit of one extra preseason outing.

Bowles confirmed that Teddy Bridgewater will make his Buccaneers debut against the Steelers. The roster is nearly set for both sides, with Saturday’s contest serving as a final tune-up. Every lineup choice is now being made with regular-season survival and execution in mind. For now, the QB anxieties, which were in full swing, can take a rest.