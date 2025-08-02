Todd Bowles Battles Familiar Injury Fears After Mike Evans Offers Timely Boost at Buccaneers Camp

Just a season ago, it finally felt like the Bucs had finally escaped the injury curse. After two straight years of watching starters drop like flies (remember the O-line chaos in 2022? Or the Carlton Davis/Vita Vea absences in 2023?), 2024 was a breath of fresh air. For once, things held together. Tampa actually ranked top 10 in the league for the fewest games missed by starters. What a rare sight.

But here we are in the 2025 training camp, and that good luck cloud is already starting to drift. The warning signs? They’re back. Players limping off, guys held out “for precaution,” and a coaching staff that suddenly sounds more cautious than confident. Todd Bowles has seen this movie before, and fans have too. Is it time to ring the panic alarm?

Greg Auman took to X just to bring to light how devastating the Bucs’ medical situation really is. And oh, it’s real bad. “Bucs are down two QBs, one RB, four WRs, a starting TE and three OLs. Not much longterm but offense is hurting, 10 days into camp,” he said. The injury gods have struck again, maybe the hardest they ever have. So much for optimism.

With Lavonte David sidelined and Devin White long gone, the Bucs’ linebacker room is now held together by tape, prayer, and SirVocea Dennis. He’s lining up next to Deion Jones and undrafted rookie Nick Jackson, tasked with holding down the middle of Todd Bowles’ defense.

And Dennis? The man cannot be trusted. Seventeen missed games in two seasons. And while his sideline-to-sideline speed is real, so is the anxiety every time he takes a hard hit. The Bucs are hoping he’s ready to step into a starring role. But truthfully? They’re one more tweak away from needing walk-ons.

Then comes the second gut punch. David Walker went down in a non-contact drill, and the worst was confirmed: torn ACL, out for the year. He wasn’t just another fourth-rounder. The man was the reigning Buck Buchanan Award winner. A freak off the edge with sky-high upside who’d already been flashing during early camp. Coaches saw him as a rotational weapon, maybe even a dark horse contributor on passing downs.

That puts even more on the shoulders of Haason Reddick and Yaya Diaby, who are now staring down full-throttle workloads earlier than expected. Todd was very clear about it: Walker was part of the plan. He was supposed to be a rotational piece, a spark off the bench to keep the vets fresh. Now? That cushion is gone.

Yes, there are way too many players gone. But you’d be hoping there are many who’d be returning too, right? No. TE Cade Otton, QB Michael Pratt, WR Ryan Miller, WR Kam Johnson, RB Josh Williams are still sidelined. No coming back just yet. And Baker Mayfield? Still out with that contusion. He’s expected to be back next week. But given how this training camp has started? Don’t be surprised if he doesn’t.

But amidst all this injury chaos, there is one positive. And Todd Bowles cannot hide his excitement.

Todd Bowles raves about ‘fresh’ Mike Evans

Even with bodies dropping all over camp, Mike Evans has been the one dude making it all feel a little less apocalyptic. Heading into Year 12, at almost 32, you’d expect some signs of wear and tear. But no. Evans is out here moving like it’s 2016 again. Fluid routes, clean breaks, and that signature physicality that corners still can’t handle. Todd Bowles didn’t sugarcoat it on NFL Network.

“This is probably the freshest I’ve seen him in training camp from a fresh in practice standpoint and a competing standpoint… I’ve never seen him better. Usually he gets a tweak here and there … he hasn’t had that. He’s been jumping in every time. He blocks. He runs routes. It looks like he’s having more fun than he’s ever had, and he’s found the fountain of youth. We’re gonna ride him ‘til the cows come home,” he said.

via Imago June 12, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans 13 listens, while reporters ask him questions during mandatory mini-camp at the AdventHealth Training Center on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Tampa. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0822161633st Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

And you know where he’s coming from. The man teared it up last season. Last season, even with a nagging hamstring that sidelined him for three games, Mike Evans still cracked the 1,000-yard mark, again. It was historic. With 1,004 yards in 2024, Evans became the only player ever to start a career with 12 straight 1,000-yard seasons. Yeah, ever. As in, he passed Jerry Rice. The GOAT. And he did it while limping through part of the year.

With Chris Godwin sidelined to start camp, the wide receiver room in Tampa suddenly feels a lot younger. And a lot more dependent on Evans. While rookies like Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan are soaking up first-team reps, it’s Evans who’s clearly steering the ship. Everything still runs through No. 13. And based on Todd Bowles’ camp comments, that’s not changing anytime soon.

In a camp filled with injuries, he provides that much-needed continuity. Todd Bowles craves that.