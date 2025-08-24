Todd Bowles Clears Stance on Bucs QB’s Future Amid Baker Mayfield’s Backup’s Injury Struggles

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-19 tonight in their preseason game at Raymond James Stadium. Todd Bowles came into Saturday night’s press conference with a calm demeanor. But it was clear he was looking to set the record straight. The Buccaneers can have their hands around a settled QB in quarterback Baker Mayfield, but the argument about the depth chart behind him has been growing louder each week. Mayfield himself was not keen on the preseason. He wanted to step back in the pocket, sight down the barrel of the gun, and lay a strike while getting hit. But for the first time in his career, he will begin the regular season without any live game reps. Questions about security at the game’s most important position have never been more weighty in Tampa, and Bowles was careful to answer them straight on.

The head coach explained that no ultimate decision has been made for the No. 2 quarterback between Teddy Bridgewater and Kyle Trask. “Nothing has been decided yet,” Bowles told the reporters, explaining once again that the competition is still ongoing. He also explained that Bridgewater was not on the field against the Buffalo Bills because he was “severely ill.” He went on to explain that if he were healthy, he would have played in the preseason finale.

Bridgewater’s injury, along with Trask’s inconsistent play, has only made it more difficult for Tampa Bay to make arrangements at backup quarterback. The Buccaneers’ confidence currently rests with Mayfield as the undisputed starter. But the uncertainty behind him speaks of a glaring vulnerability. Injuries at the position can bring entire seasons to a halt. And Bowles knows the final roster decision at QB2 will have far-reaching implications well past the preseason box scores.