Todd Bowles Clears Stance on Shilo Sanders’ Future After Bucs Rookie Praised for Classy behavior

“Dad was our agent, but that hasn’t been working out too good. So today I had to sign with an agent,” Deion Sanders’s son said in one of his livestreams. He had hired Drew Rosenhaus. And his new agent must be good at his job. It didn’t take long enough for the Bucs general manager Jason Licht and coach Todd Bowles to show interest in Shilo Sanders. Now, Bowles dropped his two cents on Shilo.

During the 2025 draft, Sheduer Sanders was considered one of the top picks. However, during the long hours of livestream on Twitch, his name wasn’t called. Much later, he was selected by the Browns while Shilo went undrafted. As chatter of curiosity around Shilo grew louder, Greg Auman finally stepped in to answer a few questions. One such is perhaps what the Bucs coach, Todd Bowles, thinks about the player.

Taking to X, Auman wrote, “You guys ask about Shilo Sanders a lot, so this is what Todd Bowles said today when asked about his progress:” And Bowles’s words for the undrafted rookie were, “He’s coming along. He’s getting the scheme down. He’s made plays like everybody else back there. There are a few tests that come up during the preseason – Tuesday night was one, and the other three preseason games and practices will be others. He’s got a chance to make it.” Looks like Shilo has impressed his coach and might get a break in the upcoming preseason games.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The former Colorado safety, who is in a crowded and competitive room, had turned some heads on the first day of rookie minicamp. He is doing what he can to make the most of every snap. And it didn’t go unnoticed. Following Day 1 of rookie camp, Bowles praised Shilo for being vocal, prepared, and mentally sharp.

“Like the rest of the safeties, he’s very intelligent, he’s very loud. You can hear him today, making calls and everything, so he has a good grasp of things Day 1. There was about three or four of them that did. He was one of them. But you have to make plays in pads. That’s what it comes down to—knowing what to do and then doing it consistently and constantly getting better every day,” he said. What stands out for Shilo is his football IQ and leadership qualities, traits likely honed while playing under his father at Colorado.

It’s still early days, but Sanders appears to be trending in the right direction. Amid the Bucs’ situation with injury injury-ridden backfield. Shilo may have a good chance. Not just on the field, his gestures off it have also garnered attention.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shilo Sanders’s warm gesture wins hearts

Shilo started his career back in South Carolina in 2019, later joined Jackson State in 2021 to play under his father, and transferred to Colorado in 2023. He racked up 67 tackles, a sack, two fumble recoveries, and two pass breakups for the Buffaloes in 2024. He has continued to have the same competitiveness. He’s already made a strong impression off the field.

While the coaches evaluate his tape, fans are already in awe of his personality and humility. Whether Sanders ultimately sticks with the Buccaneers or not, he’s done something many rookies fail to do, which is to win over the fan base. Braving the scorching heat well over 100 degrees, Shilo has consistently stayed after practice to sign autographs for fans. One recent video shows him sticking around for nearly an hour.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His respect and dedication to the fandom are admirable. When Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this offseason, his father quickly reached out to head coach Bowles to thank him for giving his son an opportunity.

Earlier, when the elder Sanders visited Tampa’s training camp, he watched his son practice as a pro and was also spotted interacting with the head coach. Bowles kept it simple when asked about the visit. “It’s a normal day for me. As far as I’m concerned, it’s a father coming to see his son, like all of us would be doing,” he said. While he has already won fans’ hearts, what remains for Shilo is also to gain a roster spot.