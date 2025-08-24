Todd Bowles in a Tough Spot at Bucs Receiver Room as Chris Godwin Faces Early Absence

The Buccaneers are known for their receiving corps, possessing one of the most potent weapons on the roster. But ahead of the 2025 season, it has become their biggest dilemma. As if Chris Godwin’s injury wasn’t bad enough, Todd Bowles lost another crucial troop as Jalen McMillan went down with a neck injury. Though they still have Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka to carry, it isn’t enough. Things seem more complicated for Bowles with the 53-roster cut in hindsight.

But what makes things complicated for the Bucs? While it’s clear that McMillan isn’t returning anytime soon, Godwin’s comeback was highly anticipated before the season began. He was even taken off the PUP list, as Bowles confirmed on Tuesday, but it will give him time to get in shape. Thus, the head coach “wouldn’t expect him to play early on.” Now, that’s where the complication begins.

The NFL roster cut deadline is set for August 26, and before that, Bowles has to finalize the 53-man roster. “Most difficult position for Bucs to make cuts is likely receiver… Evans and Egbuka are locks, Shepard was held out last night, and Tez Johnson feels like a lock. If they carry six, they’d probably get only one out of Ryan Miller, Trey Palmer, Rakim Jarrett, and Kam Johnson,” reported Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Besides Evans and Egbuka on the roster, Sterling Shepard and Tez Johnson are also expected to carry the load. In other words, they’ll be a part of the active roster. As for Godwin, his return remains a havoc. All Bowles could say was “just when he’s ready, just when he’s ready,” when questioned about Godwin’s potential return. Keeping a space for him, the Bucs may have to go ahead with six receivers instead of the usual five. And that adds up to the 53-man roster, not cut it down.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Losing both Godwin and McMillan in the season start creates a huge gap in their receiving corps, demanding that Bowles make a pick from the available options. According to Auman, Trey Palmer is likely to land in Carolina, and Rakim Jarrett and Kam Johson might be pursued by Liam Coen in Jacksonville, the former Bucs HC. This leaves Ryan Miller, who is considered far from being a long shot and coming off a solid connection with QB Kyle Trask, hauling in a crucial 14-yard pass.

AD

With Godwin out until at least October, Palmer’s name has also been circulating. However, the chances are slim, even according to some experts. The team might have to make room elsewhere to settle the chaos of the receiving corps. All one can do is wait and see where it happens.

Todd Bowles on Jalen McMillan’s injury

After Godwin’s exit since last season’s Week 7, the team has somehow made peace with his absence. However, losing McMillan brought them to the same rock bottom once again. And why wouldn’t it? He was expected to step up and cover for Godwin this season, and he wouldn’t have let down. But in the second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he sustained a severe neck strain and was reported to be out for months afterwards.

via Imago January 5, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and wide receiver Jalen McMillan 15 chat with each other, after McMillian was called for a penalty, while the New Orleans Saints wait for the next play during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0791703892st Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

Though Bowles hasn’t addressed the roster situation, he couldn’t help but speak up about the empty hole left by McMillan in the receiving corps. “That’s tough from a coaching and a playing standpoint,” he said during the training camp on Wednesday. “He was very polished, gets his routes, and he competes on a daily basis. [He is] real close with everybody on the team, so that was a big blow for us.” Indeed, it is. So now?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The receiving room has to step up. That’s the mentality the Bucs are carrying forward. Of course, losing McMillan is not easy, but they can’t only feel sorry for themselves. All the team is thankful for is the star receiver’s injury is not life-threatening. If he returns by the projected Week 9, the Bucs, at least, wouldn’t have to worry about the offense in the playoffs. But that can only happen if the Bucs hold through till then and, in fact, earn a playoff berth.