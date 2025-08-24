Todd Bowles Left With 3 Options on Desmond Watson’s Future Before Buccaneers’ Roster Deadline

As if starting a new season weren’t stressful enough, head coaches face the added pressure of making tough roster cuts before the kickoff. Maybe the Bucs didn’t think it through when signing Desmond Watson following the 2025 draft. But now, as we move closer to the NFL roster cut deadline of August 26 and the rookies yet to achieve to set “milestones,” Bowles is facing a tough decision.

The Buccaneers made headlines earlier in April, taking a chance on Watson. At Florida Pro Day Workout, he weighed in at 464 pounds, making him the heaviest player in the league. Since March, the rookie has been working to manage his weight and even brought it down to 437 by the rookie camp. However, as he still had a long way ahead, the team placed him on the Non-Football Injury/Illness list. While it’s certainly applauding, it’s just not aligning with the season’s timeline.

Tampa Bay is already dealing with the crisis in the wide receiver room; having a dilemma with Watson is something Bowles can’t afford. So, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk put forward three choices before the head coach. “The options are: (1) put him on the 53-man roster; (2) shift him to reserve NFI; or (3) release him.” What makes it a dilemma is Bowles’ recent confidence in the defensive tackle. Expressing his desire to keep him long term, he noted, “He’s making some progress, and I feel like down the line he can help us.” He likely sees him as a player who could disrupt opponents deep in the defensive line. All he has to do is manage to shed some weight while still preserving his strength, size, and agility.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This means there’s a chance that Bowles would neglect Option 3. Putting Watson on the 53-man roster might be too soon, as an average defensive tackle weighs around 330 pounds. Though he has progressed, there’s still a long way to go for medical approval. The team is being patient with him, as the last thing they want is for the 22-year-old to get injured, especially after the tragedy of Korey Stringer. In 2001, the 335-pound offensive tackle lost his life during the training camp with the Minnesota Vikings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There’s also the option of shifting him to NFI, where players are not entitled to monetary compensation. But then, the question is whether Watson’s being overweight can be categorized as an injury or illness. As for his numbers, despite being above the acceptable weight, Watson’s stats make a good case for him. He gave a jaw-dropping performance at the Pro Day for a guy listed as 6-foot-6 with 36 reps on the 225-pound bench press, which led the NFL Combine. He also ran a 40-yard dash in 5.93 seconds.

AD

Perhaps that’s what convinced the Bucs and Bowles to take a chance at Watson and remain committed to it even now. For now, the Bucs have dodged all the questions regarding the roster cut for the end of the week. Until then, one can only speculate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Desmond Watson eyes football legacy

Making history at the age of 22 is not ordinary, but it’s not the kind of history that Watson wanted to make. Of course, the NFL has seen many big players. Even the Bucs have two-time Pro Bowl nose tackle Vita Vea, who weighs 347 pounds. However, Watson’s 476 pounds made him the heaviest player in NFL history—something he has made peace with. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t like to talk about it. In fact, he handles it pretty well.

“It’s a good story; at the same time, I don’t want it to be my narrative. I want to be known as a football player, and a good football player at that,” he said, as per the team’s official website. He knows his weight doesn’t define him, and sooner or later, he will overcome this. And that’s what keeps him going. Since coming to Tampa Bay, he has been working closely with trainers and nutritionists. His recent progress of coming down to 437 pounds is just another proof of how dedicated Watson is.