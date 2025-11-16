Todd Bowles Makes Double Decision After Bucs Lose Bucky Irving & 4 Stars for Bills Clash

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not have the perfect start after their bye week, after losing the week 10 game. But HC Todd Bowles has made his plan to keep his lineup balanced. His latest double move has signaled that they want to turn the result in their week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Buccaneers elevate rookie linebacker Nick Jackson and outside linebacker Mohamed Kamara for the second week in a row. Both players will play against the Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, November 16.

The Dolphins drafted Kamara in the fifth round (158th overall) in 2024. He played five games as a rookie and recorded 1 tackle and 1 quarterback hit. Miami waived him during the last cuts in August. The Bucs signed him to their practice squad soon after.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson signed with the Bucs in May as an undrafted free agent after he impressed coaches during the rookie minicamp. He played in all three preseason games and led the team with 14 tackles. They had waived him during the final roster cuts, but he was re-signed the very next day.

Todd Bowles needs help again because Haason Reddick (knee/ankle) and Markees Watts (hand) will not play. Their injuries leave the outside linebacker group thin. Kamara steps in as the fourth edge rusher for the NFC South franchise. Jackson takes over several special teams jobs that Watts normally handles. Kamara may also help on special teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL’s practice squad elevation rule lets teams bring up two practice squad players each week. A practice squad player can get three regular-season elevations and unlimited elevations in the playoffs. This week is Kamara’s third and last one of the year, and it is Jackson’s second. Bowles is managing the 8 IR return spots carefully.

They are already missing major players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Todd Bowles’ banged-up roster

Guard Ben Bredeson won’t suit up this week. His hamstring never responded, and he spent all three practices on the sidelines. The medical staff ruled him out early because he couldn’t push, plant, or anchor without pain. Not just his starting guard, but Bowles has taken a much deeper hit as the starting Wide Receiver will also be sitting out this week.

WR Chris Godwin Jr. tried to work through his fibula issue, but the leg didn’t loosen up enough for game action. He logged limited work all week but never showed the burst or cutting ability he needs. The team listed him out, removing one of their best chain-movers and red-zone targets. He has only played 2 games this year, but hasn’t scored.

ADVERTISEMENT

RB Bucky Irving fought through a foot and shoulder problem. He practiced in a limited role every day, but the team played it safe. His foot still reacts to hard cuts, and his shoulder stiffens after contact. He’s out, leaving the backfield without his quick-step acceleration and receiving value. In 4 games, he recorded 71 carries for 237 rushing yards.

LB Haason Reddick couldn’t shake off his ankle and knee injuries. He didn’t practice at all this week, and Todd Bowles saw no stability in his lower body during testing. He remains out, and the defense loses its most explosive edge presence, who has 1.5 sacks and 16 tackles (9 solo). LB Markees Watts is also out after struggling with a hand injury. He practiced in a limited capacity, but he couldn’t grip, strike, or shed reliably. Coaches didn’t want to risk further damage, so they shut him down for the week.

With the majority of their starting lineup sidelined, Todd Bowles and the Bucs certainly have some regrouping to do. They are potentially in for a tough week ahead. Can the Bucs bounce back?