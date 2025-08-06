Todd Bowles Makes Feelings Clear on Baker Mayfield After Signing New QB

Todd Bowles was working hard on his 53-man roster when Baker Mayfield was suddenly sidelined. A surprise injury forced him to miss several key training camp sessions. It was a contusion on his throwing hand. Worrying right? Bowles assured fans that’s not the case. “He’s got a sore hand,” Bowles informed reporters. “We gave him the day off. He’s day-to-day. We’re not worried about him.” And that seemed to be true as on August 5, Mayfield returned to the field with no signs of rust. It looked less like recovery and more like hitting pause and then resuming mid-stride. Still, Bowles knows better than to lean on certainty.

Todd Bowles is no longer waiting anxiously. According to a recent post on X from NFL.com, “Buccaneers signing QB Teddy Bridgewater to one-year deal. (via @RapSheet).” Even though veteran Bridgewater brings experience and depth, it would be premature to assume he is arriving to unseat Baker Mayfield from the starting job. His role appears to be more about insurance.

Mayfield returned to practice on Tuesday (August 5th) after missing sessions on Friday and Saturday. He wasted no time making an impact. He connected with Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans for a red zone touchdown, doing so with All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. in tight coverage. Todd Bowles praised the performance. “He was sharp. He was throwing the football. It’s like camp days had never ended,” Bowles said. “He was very good on his reads, as far as understanding where the blitzes were coming from and knowing where to go with the football. I was happy about that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

His hand appears to be fully recovered, and his rhythm has not skipped a beat as the Tampa Bay moves full steam ahead. If this were 2020, Teddy Bridgewater might have posed a real threat to Baker Mayfield’s starter position. That season, Bridgewater posted career highs in multiple categories, including 340 completions, 3,733 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 279 rushing yards. But those days are behind him. The context is entirely different, and the starting role is hardly up for debate.

Mayfield is preparing for his third campaign with the Buccaneers, and he enters it with momentum. He has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his first two years with the team. His most recent season was his best yet, as he set personal records with a 71.4% completion rate, 4,500 passing yards, and 41 touchdowns. Though his 16 interceptions matched Kirk Cousins’ for the most in the NFC South, the offensive output was elite.

The Bucs know exactly who their starter is, even though a one-year deal is in motion. Deals and roles aside, both QBs have their perks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Review on Teddy Bridgewater and Baker Mayfield

Teddy Bridgewater met with the Buccaneers, and by Tuesday morning, he was already on the practice field. With only Kyle Trask and Connor Bazelak behind Baker Mayfield, Bridgewater brings valuable experience to the quarterback room. “We had some discussions about it and thought it would be a nice addition to the room, it’s good for Baker,” said Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht. “He is an experienced guy, obviously very smart and is a hell of a high school coach and hell of a coach in general. Just a good addition to have that wealth of experience there.” The message is that he will support the team, but from the shadows.

It is almost like a homecoming for Bridgewater, as there is history in the locker room. “We had him in here in 2014 before the draft, there might’ve been a situation where we would’ve taken him if he had fell a little further,” Licht said, reflecting on the former Louisville quarterback who was selected 32nd overall by the Vikings. Bridgewater last appeared in the NFL during the Lions’ playoff run last season. So, even though he has been out of the turf spotlight for a bit, his resume can not be argued with. Over ten seasons, Bridgewater has played in 79 games, offering the veteran leadership steeped in history and experience. While Mayfield’s story is that of a superstar on the rise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For the first time in his Tampa Bay career, Mayfield cracked the NFL Top 100 list, landing at No. 50 after a standout 2024 season. “He had the best year of his career, obviously. He’s the ultimate teammate,” said Buccaneers running back Rachaad White in the NFL’s official video tribute. Praise continued across the league. “That’s a guy that has a Superman ability,” said Saints safety J.T. Gray.

Mayfield’s presence has never gone unnoticed. “Baker is a competitor, man,” said 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. “He’s one of those guys that, anytime he’s on the field, he’s gonna elevate everybody else’s game around him and make some crazy plays.” The transformation from underdog to franchise quarterback is complete.