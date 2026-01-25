Todd Bowles Makes Final Coaching Decision After Losing Bucs Coordinator to Jaguars’ Liam Coen

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to have found a way among the chaos surrounding their coaching team. While their head coach, Todd Bowles, decided to retain his position despite facing tough criticism (after the 8-9 finish), he now seems to have stabilised the overall coaching team. Unlike other teams across the league that have already found or are in the market for replacements, the head coach decided to give it another go with their offensive line coach as well.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Bucs are keeping offensive line coach/run game coordinator Kevin Carberry, per source,” insider Jenna Laine reported on X (formerly Twitter). “So he will be with the Bucs new OC Zac Robinson. They overlapped with the Rams from 2021-2022. Todd Bowles and Carberry will pick the assistant with input from Robinson, I’m told.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest move was hiring Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator. He replaces Josh Grizzard after a rough year on offense. Bowles wanted new ideas and more balance on that side of the ball. This is now the fifth offensive coordinator in five seasons, and the fourth one working with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Robinson comes from the Atlanta Falcons, adding more spice to the NFC South rivalry. Tampa Bay moved fast, passing on Brian Callahan and losing Mike McDaniel to the Los Angeles Chargers. The massive shift in their offensive line came after the head coach decided to fire offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard after just one season, as the offense regressed from top-performing to middle-of-the-league production, and also let go of quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis as part of a broader coaching staff shakeup announced in early January 2026.