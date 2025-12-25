Todd Bowles May Have Made Retirement Decision Already as Bucs HC Addresses Firing Calls

Essentials Inside The Story Tampa Bay (7-8) has fallen to second place in the NFC South after losing six of their last seven games

Todd Bowles may leave the NFL entirely rather than returning to a defensive coordinator position

If Bowles retires, he concludes a nearly 30-year NFL career as a player, executive, and coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a fall from grace as the Baker Mayfield-led team has lost six of its last seven games. Now sitting second in the NFC South, the Bucs still have a straightforward equation to punch their postseason tickets. But this recent slate of disappointing performances has led to questions being raised about their head coach, Todd Bowles, and his future with the franchise. However, if Tampa Bay decides to move away from Bowles, this might be the end of the road for the 62-year-old NFL veteran.

As revealed by ESPN’s Rich Cimmi on the Flight Deck podcast, Todd Bowles is set to contemplate retirement if he is fired from the head coaching role at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I think that was his plan all along,” Cimmi said. “I think he landed into a very good situation there in Tampa, taking over for his mentor Bruce Arians. And so I think he decided to put off retirement. So I think if things were to go south, in Tampa Bay. I think he would probably retire. I don’t think he would go back to a coordinator job, especially not with the Jets.”

If this comes true, Todd Bowles will be hanging up his boots after a decent coaching tenure, following an eight-year playing career. After retiring as a player, he joined the Green Bay Packers as a member of the football operations staff before transitioning into coaching in 1997.

In this second career, Bowles has served as the head coach of the New York Jets and Buccaneers, with an overall record of 64 wins and 72 losses. He has also been the defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals and Buccaneers, and the secondary coach for the Jets, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and Philadelphia Eagles. In this 28-year run, he has won the Super Bowl as an assistant coach and as an executive after winning a ring as a player.

However, with these rumors about his exit making the rounds, Todd Bowles seemed rather unbothered during his recent media appearance.

Bowles shuts down critics after rumors about possible exit

Despite winning just one game since their 30-19 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in late October, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still control their destiny for the postseason. Hence, probably when asked about his future with the franchise, Todd Bowles had a straightforward response.

“I listen to nothing but music when I leave here,” Bowles said. “I made a pact when I started coaching to never listen to anything else. So outside noise to me is just outside noise. It’s the people in this building, what we talk about, what we do in this building. We’ve been through this before. We understand where we are. We just have to execute and play our game.”

Apart from this season’s performances, Bowles’ confidence may stem from his solid coaching record with the Buccaneers, as he has led the franchise to three consecutive NFC South championships (2022-2024). Now, if the Bucs win their remaining two games, they will lift their fourth straight divisional title and secure another playoff spot under Todd Bowles.

Hence, with the Miami Dolphins next on the schedule, the Krewe will hope that Bowles and Co. snap their losing streak at Hard Rock Stadium and then beat the Carolina Panthers to seal their berth for the postseason.