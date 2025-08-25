Todd Bowles Offers NFL Lifeline to Shilo Sanders After Bucs Waived UDFA Who Was Ejected for Punching

Shilo Sanders’ NFL journey has already been a rollercoaster. A few months ago, the former Colorado safety went undrafted in all seven rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. But the Buccaneers gave him a shot anyway. The team signed him as an undrafted free agent to a three-year deal worth around $3 million. It looked like a smart move by HC Todd Bowles, who didn’t draft a safety this year. But we all know how tough it is for UDFAs to crack a 53-man roster. As such, Shilo Sanders recently got informed that he has been cut by the team.

On August 24, ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news via his Instagram account. “Buccaneers informed rookie safety Shilo Sanders that he is being waived, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, who added, ‘we’re hoping he gets claimed on waivers,’” Schefter wrote. Even Deion Sanders, who is the father of Shilo, quietly liked the Instagram post. A simple click, but it spoke volumes. It showed a father’s confidence that someone would give his son another chance – if not on a roster, then at least on a practice squad. And he might’ve been right to hope more for his son. Why?

According to the latest rumors, Todd Bowles has decided not to close the door on Shilo Sanders completely. Yes, he might be added to the practice squad. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk had predicted this earlier. “Sanders could, in theory, sign with the Bucs’ practice squad, after clearing waivers… The bigger question is whether he’s good enough to compete and to play at the NFL level,” Florio had said after the Bucs wrapped up their preseason. If the rookie could still find himself back with the Bucs on their practice squad, it could be a huge lifeline. But why would Bowles consider keeping the rookie around?

Let’s rewind a little. Shilo Sanders has already used the preseason to try and prove his worth. In his NFL debut, playing against the Titans, the rookie made a big hit and showed toughness (37 total snaps, 23 coverage snaps, 0 targets, 1 QB hit, and 1 tackle). Then, while playing against the Steelers, he totaled just two tackles and missed 2 tackles, failing to make plays in coverage. Ultimately, Shilo finished the preseason with just 4 tackles in 3 games. Not exactly eye-popping, right?

Even so, Sanders had been battling hard for the Bucs’ 4th safety spot. His competition included Kaevon Merriweather and Rashad Wisdom, behind starters Antoine Winfield Jr., Tykee Smith, and Christian Izien. Then injuries in the safety room made the battle even more interesting.

Antoine Winfield Jr. has been nursing a hamstring issue. Then J.J. Roberts suffered a season-ending knee injury in joint practices. Even Christian Izien strained an oblique while playing against the Steelers. And Marcus Banks? He was waived with an injury settlement. Suddenly, Tampa Bay’s depth at safety became thin. With all those setbacks, it would make sense for Todd Bowles to at least keep Shilo Sanders close by on the practice squad. But Bowles might also be considering the rookie’s questionable actions in the preseason finale.

Will Shilo Sanders get a second chance after being ejected in the preseason?

It was in the preseason finale against the Bills that Shilo Sanders’ progress unraveled. In the first quarter, he had been flagged for pass interference. Then, midway through the second quarter, he lost his cool. Bills TE Zach Davidson locked him up on a run play, and Shilo responded with a swing that landed right on Davidson’s helmet. As a result, the flag flew and ejection came. And just like that, the rookie walked off the field as Davidson mocked him. Yes, another camera angle showed Davidson’s fingers inside Sanders’ facemask, but here’s the reality: you throw a punch in the NFL, you’re gone. Period. Todd Bowles made that clear after the game.

via Imago May 27, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Shilo Sanders 28 warms up during practice at the AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0820759656st Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

“You can’t throw punches in this league – that’s inexcusable… They’re going to get you every time. You’ve got to grow from that,” the head coach said. Strong words, but also a reminder: Bowles didn’t shut the door. Even Mike Florio later said, “Buccaneers enjoyed having Shilo in the building, viewing the son of Deion Sanders as a good kid, who was at all times respectful to everyone. Shilo was also immediately remorseful following the incident that disqualified him from the second quarter of the game against the Bills.” But Shilo does have a troubling pattern.

Back in 2023, when he was playing at Colorado, Shilo Sanders was ejected for a targeting hit on UCLA RB Carsen Ryan. Now, in his NFL preseason finale, he gets tossed again – this time for throwing a punch. Not a good look for someone fighting for his first roster spot. Despite the unflattering moment, teammates like LB John Bullock had tried calming Shilo down after the ejection. And Todd Bowles himself had praised Sanders earlier in camp. After the Titans game, he said, “I thought he went in and did a heck of a job. He had some good tackles inside, and he had pressure on the quarterback as well. He did some good coverage things.”

Moreover, while Shilo Sanders didn’t light up the preseason, he didn’t completely disappear either. Mistakes? Absolutely. But rookies make them, especially when emotions run high. So, if Shilo clears waivers, don’t be surprised if he’s back in Tampa Bay. For a rookie who’s already been through so many ups and downs, even that would be a crucial second chance.