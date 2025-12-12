Todd Bowles Points Fingers at Baker Mayfield & Co. in a Strong Statement That Could Get Him Punished After Bucs Loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers walked out of Week 15 stunned. They had a late lead on the Falcons, and the Falcons still stole a 29-28 win with a last-minute kick. Fans across Tampa Bay felt the collapse the moment it happened. Frustrated by the result, when Bowles put the blame on his entire unit, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, he may have invited some punishment on his way.

In the post-game, Bowles kept the fire going when reporters asked what he would tell his locker room after the meltdown. Without hesitation, he let his anger spill out, dropping 7 F-bombs.

“You gotta fu-king care enough where the shit hurts,” the Bucs head coach said.

“You gotta fu-king care enough where the shit hurts. It gotta fuc*ing mean something to you. It’s more than a job, It’s your fu-king livelihood. How well do you know your job? How well can you do your job? Well, you can’t sugarcoat that sh-t. It was fu-king inexcusable, and there’s no fu-king answer for it. There’s no excuse for it. That’s what you tell them in the locker room. And look in the fu-king mirror.”

That left zero doubt about where his frustration sat. However, the rant might turn into something bigger. The league does not take kindly to coaches dropping f-bombs in front of cameras. An NFL coach using an f-bomb during a press conference is subject to fines by the league for “conduct detrimental to the league.” And Bowles might be next on that list.