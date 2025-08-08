Todd Bowles Sends 6-Word Message on Teddy Bridgewater as Buccaneers HC Confirms Injury News

Teddy Bridgewater was supposed to be out of the NFL for good after retiring, whistling on the sidelines and calling high school plays. But when it looked like his cleats were permanently hung, here came a plot twist Tampa didn’t see coming. The Buccaneers, fresh off a whirlwind offseason, now have a veteran wildcard entering the mix. But it’s not just Bridgewater’s signing that caught attention; it’s what Todd Bowles said about his potential return timeline that stirred the pot. And yes, he said it in exactly six words.

Bridgewater, who walked away from the league in early 2024 to coach at Miami Northwestern High School, is making his NFL comeback. GM Jason Licht confirmed the team’s “intent” to sign the 32-year-old, calling him a “smart, hell of a high school coach – hell of a coach in general.” It’s his second unretirement, and this one could have ripple effects in Tampa’s QB room. “Just a good addition… just to have that wealth of experience there,” Licht said. However, the focus now shifts to his performance.

Tampa fans hoping to see Teddy suit up right away may need to pause. Bridgewater is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, as Todd Bowles confirmed recently. When asked about Bridgewater’s role moving forward and whether he could play Saturday, Bowles gave a clear response. He answered with a clear six-word answer: “He’ll be ready to play.” Still, he cautioned, “It would be unfair to put him out there and play like that.” Teddy’s status remains day-to-day as the team evaluates his game-readiness.

But the Bucs know they’re not just signing any backup. They’re bringing in a guy who’s been everywhere, from the Vikings to the Lions, and someone who recently made headlines for very non-football reasons. Bridgewater was suspended from his coaching duties for violating policy by paying for players’ expenses like meals and recovery services. Former QB Robert Griffin III publicly defended him, saying, “He got suspended for taking care of his players… Just caring.” Suspended for kindness only in high school football.

Now, it’s less about high school drama and more about NFL reality. Bridgewater hasn’t seen real game action since retiring. But with 79 games of experience, a Pro Bowl nod, and 15,000+ passing yards, he brings depth to Tampa. The question isn’t whether he can throw; it’s whether he can adapt quickly enough to matter. As Bowles put it, “We’ll kind of make a decision based on how the game’s going.” Either way, the Bucs just got interesting. While Bridgewater fights to write one more NFL chapter, rookie Shilo Sanders is just trying to get his story started.

Amid Teddy Bridgewater’s comeback, Shilo Sanders is looking to grow

Shilo Sanders knew the odds weren’t in his favor, and he’s been pretty realistic about it. After a rocky final college season at Colorado and going undrafted, he managed to land a shot with the Buccaneers. That in itself was a win. “If they’re doing this to you, I can’t imagine what they’d do to me,” he joked to his brother Shedeur during draft weekend. But now, humor aside, it’s all business. Tampa Bay’s training camp isn’t just a proving ground; it’s a battlefield, especially in the secondary.

HC Bowles isn’t handing out spots, but his recent comments make it clear Shilo isn’t a camp filler. “He’s getting the scheme down…he’s got a chance to make it,” Bowles said. That’s about as open an invitation as you’ll get from a coach known for keeping it blunt. The preseason slate is where Sanders can really make a move, and Bowles called those games “tests,” and Shilo’s performance under different situations will decide everything. So far, he’s hung in there with a crowded safety group.

The Buccaneers currently have safeties on the roster, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t afraid to let undrafted players compete for a spot. Behind the top names like Antoine Winfield and Christian Izien, most of the others, including Shilo Sanders, are still trying to prove themselves. Bowles said, “Shilo’s coming along, learning the system, and getting more comfortable.” That might not sound like a big deal. But in such a tough camp, even a small chance matters. If Shilo makes a few big plays, he could earn a place on the team.