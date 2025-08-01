Todd Bowles Takes Big QB Decision After Baker Mayfield’s Injury News at Buccaneers Camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a clear vision entering 2025 training camp. Baker Mayfield opened camp as the unquestioned starter, coming off consecutive 4,000-yard seasons and a playoff run that quieted a lot of noise. But midway through red-zone work, he clipped a helmet and had his hand checked. He was sidelined the next day. It’s early, but for a team counting on continuity, that’s not how you want to start camp.

To make things worse, rookie Michael Pratt, already drawing praise as a potential QB2, was also held out of practice due to lingering back soreness. That left just Kyle Trask and Connor Bazelak to run the show. With no Mayfield, no Pratt, there’s also no margin for error. By afternoon, the head coach of the Buccaneers, Bowles, stood in front of the media, expression hard but composed. The question was inevitable. “What happens now at quarterback?” His answer?

Teams take cues from their head coach, and Bowles’ response signaled one thing: stability first. The Bucs weren’t going to wait and see. They weren’t going to let a camp injury spiral into a crisis. Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud cleared the cloud around the latest development.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On X, Stroud wrote, “With Baker Mayfield out, and Michael Pratt not working due to a sore back, coach Todd Bowles said the Bucs are working on bringing in another QB for camp.” The Buccaneers rolled into their 2025 training camp, chasing a fifth straight NFC South title and clinging to the energy of a team that had finally found stability in the post-Tom Brady era. But with Mayfield unavailable and Pratt also out, Tampa Bay had no choice but to hunt for outside help. This is a full-blown training camp disruption, and Tampa’s hopes rest on how they handle the next 48 hours.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

While Bowles didn’t reveal names, league sources suggested the Bucs could explore veteran free agent quarterbacks who won’t challenge Mayfield but can run the offense competently if called upon during camp. Former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky believes the backup QBs can help enhance the starter QB’s presence on the team. He said, “You don’t need a future starter, but you need a guy who can run red zone installs, give your defense realistic looks, and keep the offense flowing. That’s what camp arms are for: protect your core guys.”

Bowles’ urgent move to add another quarterback didn’t come out of nowhere; it was triggered by a moment that sent shockwaves through camp: Baker Mayfield, the team’s unquestioned starter, walked off the field with a potentially concerning hand injury.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Baker Mayfield’s injury update

Baker Mayfield’s early exit not only jolted the rhythm of practice but raised critical questions about Tampa Bay’s quarterback depth, especially with backup Michael Pratt also unavailable, forcing Bowles to act decisively. According to Newsweek, Mayfield’s exit from practice was due to a contusion on his throwing hand. After completing some drills, he was seen shaking his hand and was quickly evaluated by team medical staff. He was removed from practice and did not return. Tests ruled out any structural damage, and he’s currently listed as day-to-day.

Analyst Tom Pelissero shared a clearer update on X, “#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield won’t practice today after suffering a contusion on his throwing hand Thursday, per source. Mayfield underwent scans as a precaution and ruled out a more significant injury. He’s day to day.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mayfield’s injury isn’t considered serious, but it came early, and it didn’t go unnoticed. With Michael Pratt sidelined, too, the Bucs were down to Kyle Trask and Connor Bazelak running team drills. For Todd Bowles, that meant reshuffling reps, fast. It’s a critical year for Mayfield, who played all 17 games in 2024 and threw for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 16 picks. His durability was part of the draw. Now, it’s the first thing under review.

If this injury lingers, even for a week, it could delay his chemistry-building with new wideouts like Trey Palmer, Jalen McMillan, and the newly promoted tight end unit.