Todd Bowles Throws Teddy Bridgewater’s Future Into Chaos As Buccaneers Eye Baker Mayfield’s Backup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ quarterback situation remains unsettled, to say the least. Following Baker Mayfield’s injury, HC Todd Bowles is experimenting with multiple signal callers behind him, leaving fans and players unsure who will emerge as the team’s backup. On August 15, the first team offense without Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield took the field, with Teddy Bridgewater throwing the ball.

“So we wanted to put him out there and see him and see where he was. And he did a good job,” Bowles stated. Bridgewater, who had been with the team for just a couple of weeks, impressed with two crisp touchdown passes, prompting Bowles to praise the veteran. “For only being in there 12 days is another reason we wanted to put him out there early — with guys that knew what they were doing. So, he did a great job. He threw two great passes.” But don’t take that as confirmation. Despite Bridgewater’s strong showing, Bowles admitted that he prefers to stay noncommittal and is still juggling three QBs (Kyle Trask, Connor Bazelak, and Bridgewater) for the backup role.

When Joe from Joebucksfan.com asked if he plans to keep three quarterbacks on the roster, he replied, “Don’t know yet.” Why the need to spread playtime among these three quarterbacks? Well, it’s all about finding the right fit and ensuring the team has reliable depth behind Baker Mayfield. Reflecting on the uncertainty of the situation and how this can affect the athletes, Rick Stroud took to X to address the issue. “Still no pecking order of QBs behind Baker Mayfield, who may not play in a preseason game. “Going forward, we’ll see,” Todd Bowles said. “Kyle (Trask) and (Teddy Bridgewater) will play next week and (Conner Bazelak) will play next week and we’ll go from there.””

It was only Bridgewater’s second game since re-entering the NFL. For a guy who didn’t even know all the plays or have chemistry yet with the entire receiving group, it was an impressive show of timing and accuracy. Meanwhile, Trask, who’d been assumed by many to be the clear backup, looked ineffective with just 3 completions on 10 attempts and only 19 yards. Head coach Todd Bowles and GM Jason Licht have echoed optimism about Bridgewater’s role, but it remains deliberately vague until there’s a confirmation. Bowles has made it clear that no one hands out roles. Players have to earn them. And he won’t make the final call on the QB2 until after assessing all candidates in the preseason finale, including undrafted rookie Connor Bazelak.

Resting Baker Mayfield after sharp practice

During the joint practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles showed a clear shift in his stance on Baker Mayfield’s participation. It reflects a strategic and protective approach to managing his starting quarterback’s health and readiness. Reports from NFL beat reporter Rick Stroud highlighted that after reviewing the tape, Bowles felt Mayfield played so effectively and efficiently during the practice session that it made sense to rest him for the actual preseason game.

Mayfield led the Buccaneers’ offense with impressive precision. He successfully connected with key receivers such as Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan, and rookie Emeka Egbuka. The offense demonstrated a strong start and finish in the practice drills, particularly excelling in the competitive segments against a physically tough Steelers defense. This decision underscored Bowles’ commitment to preserving his starting quarterback from unnecessary risks.

And especially since the preseason is more about evaluating talent and less about risking injury to key players. This pragmatic approach also extended to other starters, with notable players like Lavonte David and Mike Evans also being rested for the preseason matchup. In addition to managing Mayfield’s field time, Bowles highlighted the importance of consistency and performance in practice, noting that players making plays in practice often translate to making plays in games.