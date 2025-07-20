Tom Brady Brought Bucs Legends to Tears as Baker Mayfield’s Locker Room Sent Strong Demand

Time’s ticking for Tampa Bay‘s defensive anchor. Lavonte David has been the Bucs’ rock at linebacker for over a decade, but Father Time waits for nobody. At 35, even legends start showing cracks. The front office knows it. Draft analysts are already circling replacements like Georgia’s CJ Allen for 2026. But David isn’t going quietly into retirement mode. The veteran captain just dropped some serious truth about Tampa Bay’s championship chances.

“I believe so. I think so. Not I believe so. I know so,” David told Jon Gruden during their recent sit-down. His confidence isn’t just veteran bravado—it’s backed by genuine belief in this defense’s potential. David took ownership of last season’s shortcomings while declaring the unit has enough firepower for another Super Bowl run. Those weren’t just typical player platitudes—those were his true feelings.

Nobody expected Lavonte David to still be dominating at 35. Yet here he stands, ranked seventh among NFL inside linebackers by ESPN’s panel of coaches, scouts, and executives. That’s a massive jump from honorable mention status just one year ago. The numbers tell the whole story. David crushed it in 2024 with 5.5 sacks—his best output since 2013. Add 122 total tackles, three forced fumbles, and zero missed games to that resume. The man played every single snap like his career depended on it. “Been durable, has great instincts, and his physical tools haven’t eroded much with age. Freak of nature,” an AFC personnel executive told ESPN. That assessment isn’t charity work. David earned every bit of that respect through sheer performance.

This past Saturday showed us a different side, though. Tampa Bay’s official YouTube channel shared an emotional conversation between David and Bucs legend Richard Wood. The former linebacker opened up about his feelings 2021 Super Bowl victory in ways fans had never heard before. “And the next thing you know, we’re playing for a Super Bowl. And when you guys finally made it, I mean, I was so, I was so ecstatic. All I could do, Lavonte, was cry, brother. I mean, I was so happy, you know, for the team, you know, you players, the organization, it’s an honor,” Wood revealed. His voice cracked with genuine emotion as he relived that championship moment. That vulnerability hit different. A college football Hall of Famer talking about how Tampa Bay’s second Super Bowl title turned him into a kid again.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) reacts after a safety against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of a 2024 NFC wild card game at Raymond James Stadium.

David’s career longevity puts him in rare company. He’s already matched Derrick Brooks‘ 14-season tenure with the franchise. Only Ronde Barber played longer in a Bucs uniform—16 seasons. Those are legendary numbers in today’s NFL. “It feels great, and it feels like an accomplishment, honestly, to have had the opportunity to play this game for 14 years,” David said during a recent Kay Adams interview. “I never thought I would be in this position, first and foremost. I thought I would be long gone by now, but it is here. Thank God, and thank the Bucs for keeping me around. It is definitely a blessing.” But David isn’t done yet. Saturday’s interview dropped another bombshell that should terrify opposing offenses.

“And now we’ve gotten two Super Bowls, and we’re going to get one more before he retires,” Wood declared his absolute conviction in David. That statement just cranked up the pressure on Baker Mayfield and the entire organization. Wood basically put everyone on notice—championship or bust, while David’s still around. An NFL offensive coach perfectly captured David’s impact: “I think he was finally healthy [last year] — played through some issues the last few years but was freed up to make plays. He can still go at a high level. So tough.”

The man’s not just hanging around for participation trophies. David’s actively hunting another ring before Time catches up.

Lavonte David’s replacement hunt begins as Bucs face linebacker reality

Time waits for nobody in the NFL, not even legends. Lavonte David has been Tampa Bay’s defensive heartbeat for over a decade, but his 35th birthday signals the beginning of the end. The Bucs are already feeling that crunch with David playing on just a one-year deal. Pro Football Network was factoring that in when it came up with early draft predictions for 2026.

“With Lavonte David nearing the end of his career and playing on a one-year deal, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a long-term answer at linebacker,” PFN analysts explained. Their reasoning makes perfect sense. Elite linebackers don’t just grow on trees, and free agency rarely offers David-caliber talent. CJ Allen brings the complete package to Tampa Bay’s radar. Standing 6’1″ and 235 pounds, he might not have the prototypical size, but his game speaks volumes. “Allen is on the smaller side at 6’1″, 235 pounds, but he’s a monster off-ball linebacker,” the NFL site continued. “He’s an elite, rangy, and physical athlete, making him a great defender in both the pass and run. His football IQ and instincts allow him to lead a defense and react to plays in a very short amount of time.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Those aren’t just scouting buzzwords. Allen’s combination of athleticism and intelligence mirrors what made David so special throughout his career. The Georgia standout brings that rare blend of physical tools and mental processing that separates good linebackers from great ones. Finding David’s replacement through free agency would be nearly impossible. Players of his caliber simply don’t hit the open market in their prime. That reality forces Tampa Bay’s hand toward the draft, where they can develop someone specifically for their system.

The ideal scenario plays out like a Hollywood script. David returns for one final season while Allen learns the ropes. Veteran wisdom meets youthful hunger in the linebacker room. That mentorship could accelerate Allen’s development while giving David the perfect sendoff he deserves.