Vita Vea Sends Clear Message to Buccaneers Front Office Amid Stalled Contract Talks

For Vita Vea and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the stakes are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. A key piece of Tampa Bay’s defense seemingly wants clarity on his future after hearing NFL insider Mike Garafolo speak his mind, while the front office must now decide how far it is willing to go to keep one of its most disruptive players.

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“🤷🏽‍♂️,” Vea posted on X.

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This offseason has been rewarding for many defensive tackles. Tennessee Titans’ Jeffery Simmons and Dallas Cowboys’ Quinnen Williams signed $35.3 million (annual) extensions. Then, Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Carter bagged a $38 million (annual) contract extension, making him the highest-paid NFL DT.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo seemingly pointed out how Vita Vea falls in the same bracket as these three NFL defensive tackles. Yet, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemed quite ignorant about the fact of rewarding Vea with a higher-value contract. And this somewhat became the reason behind the 31-year-old nose tackle’s decision against his team.

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“If you’re Vita Vea, you’re looking at all the guys that have gotten contract extensions this offseason,” Garafolo said on the Good Morning Football show. “Jeffery Simmons. Quinnen Williams, Jalen Carter. Dexter Lawrence got one as part of that trade, and then you look at the numbers. Now this is Pro Football Focus here… They are comparable to Jeffrey Simmons. They are comparable to Quinn Williams. They are better than Jalen Carter. They are better than Dexter, like I get my money and again…

“So he’s looking at it saying these guys are getting into the mid-30s, upper-30s. I don’t get the sense that he even wants to get to the top of the market. That’s just something fair because he’s making 18 this upcoming season. The top of the market now with Jalen Carter at $38 million [annually], not even halfway there. So that’s where Vita Vea is looking at.”

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Vita Vea is entering the final year of a four-year, $71 million extension he signed in 2022. He is set to make a base salary of $17 million for the 2026 season, but none of it is guaranteed. Due to this, the talks about Vea’s contract extension escalated.

It all started during the mandatory minicamp in June, where Vea initiated a hold-in, reporting to the facility to avoid fines but refusing to practice. However, after contract extension talks collapsed, Vea’s agent, Collin Roberts, requested a trade from the Buccaneers.

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With no developments, the hold-in was extended and continued during the training camp. But General Manager Jason Licht completely shut down the wishes from Vea’s camp, noting, “I have no plans on trading Vita.”

However, Licht revealed that the front office has recently re-engaged in talks with Vea’s agent. But the complication here is that while other defensive tackles of a similar age group and prowess are rewarded, Vea’s requests are being halted, which may also complicate his relationship with the franchise if it keeps on dragging. It will be interesting to see whether both parties can reach a conclusion before the 2026 season begins.