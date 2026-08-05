“We’re Not Concerned”: Todd Bowles Confirms Buccaneers’ Stance on Vita Vea’s Trade Request

When a Pro Bowl defensive tackle reportedly wants out, panic usually follows. That hasn’t been the case in Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Vita Vea has requested a trade and is currently staging a “hold-in” at training camp. Yet HC Todd Bowles remains unbothered and dismissed the concerns with a simple but telling message.

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“Again, it’s still early. We’ve only been in pads for two days,” Bowles said in a press conference as reported by Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud on X. “We’re not concerned at this point, and I think those things take care of themselves. Once you get past two or three preseason games, you start to worry a little bit. Right now, there are a lot of contracts getting done. There are a lot of people in camp that’s sitting in or holding in. There are a lot of people nicked up. We go about business as usual. He’s been very engaged, and he’s been great.”

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Vea joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 as their first-round pick. And in 112 regular-season games for the franchise, the 31-year-old nose tackle has amassed 256 combined tackles and 35 sacks. The Buccaneers were happy with his consistent performances over the years.

Hence, they even extended Vea’s rookie contract in 2022 and signed a 4-year extension worth roughly $71 million. But as he heads into the final year of his current contract with the Buccaneers, things started getting sour between both parties.

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To that end, Vea requested a trade on July 27, 2026, away from Tampa Bay. It can be deemed primarily due to stalled contract extension negotiations, because considering the current market value, the 31-year-old veteran is far below in the ranks in terms of earnings.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Carter currently stands as the highest-paid defensive tackle, where he is set to earn $38 million per year. Meanwhile, Vea’s average annual earnings are at $17.75 million.

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Due to this, the 31-year-old nose tackle is executing a strategic “hold-in” at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2026 training camp, where he reported to the facility to satisfy mandatory requirements but is refusing to participate in any on-field football practices.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Vea is deeply committed to this stance and does not plan to take a single live snap under his current un-guaranteed contract. He is prepared to sit out through the entire preseason.

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“For how long? That typically depends on a variety of factors, including a player’s resolve with the threat of losing game checks approaching. That’s hard to measure at this stage. But he currently has “zero” intention to play under his deal or without a trade, I’m told. The Bucs have no plans to trade him despite league interest. Something has to give,” Fowler reported.

So, even though HC Todd Bowles remains calm, it will be interesting to see for how long the holdout will stretch. Would they actually think about trading a crucial piece of Bowles’ defense?