What is Chase McLaughlin’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Buccaneers Kicker’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Chase McLaughlin’s career has shaped up pretty well after going undrafted during the 2019 NFL Draft. He was signed by the Buffalo Bills but waived his contract soon after. He experienced a tumultuous start to his career until the Colts came knocking. The placekicker had his breakthrough with the Blue Crew and is currently signed to the Buccaneers. Having already spent six years in the NFL, McLaughlin has accumulated a lot of fortune.

What is Chase McLaughlin’s net worth?

According to Salary Sport, Chase McLaughlin has an estimated net worth of $14.6 million as of November. The multi-millionaire placekicker’s wealth has been generated through his NFL contracts. The 29-year-old football player is expected to continue for a few more years, which will further increase his net worth to new heights. McLaughlin’s finances are managed by his agent, Robert Roch, from 1 of 1 Agency.

Chase McLaughlin’s contract breakdown

Chase McLaughlin received a three-year contract from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024. The contract is valued at $12.3 million, with $5 million guaranteed at signing and $6.5 million total guaranteed, per contract tracking sources. Annually, he is set to receive $4.1 million, making him one of the highest-paid placekickers in the NFL. Starting in 2027, he will be an unrestricted free agent.

Chase McLaughlin’s salary breakdown

Chase McLaughlin’s base salary in 2025 is $3.5 million, as per Over the Cap. In 2024, he received a base salary of $1.5 million and a roster bonus of $3.5 million. In 2026, he will receive an 8% salary hike, since his base salary will be $3.8 million. Here is a table breaking down the Big Ten Kicker of the Year’s salary since the beginning of his professional career.

Team Year Salary Bonus Indianapolis Colts 2019 $116,471 – New York Jets 2020 $119,118 – Cleveland Browns 2021 $850,000 – Indianapolis Colts 2022 $750,556 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 $1,080,000 $50,000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 $1,500,000 $3,500,000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 $3,500,000 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2026 $3,800,000 – Total $11,716,145 $3,550,000

Chase McLaughlin’s career earnings

As of November 2025, Chase McLaughlin has earned approximately $8.6 million in actual career earnings, while his total contract value pushes his potential earnings to $15.26 million. He has earned this amount since his debut in 2019. McLaughlin is still at the peak of his career and is expected to increase his career earnings through the contracts he will receive in the future.

Chase McLaughlin’s college and professional career

Chase McLaughlin attended the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and represented the Illinois Fighting Illini football team from 2014 to 2018. His college career was a glorious one, having a 100% record on extra points, converting all 79 of his attempts. He made history at the university by scoring 50-plus-yard field goals in three consecutive games. He graduated by scoring five 50-plus-yard field goals in total. McLaughlin earned a spot on the Big Ten Kicker of the Year and First-Team All-Big Ten in his final year.

In his professional career, Chase McLaughlin has played in 91 games, scoring 146 field goals in 172 attempts and 195 extra points made from 200 attempts. His records speak for him, as he has more than an 80% success rate in both of them.

Chase McLaughlin’s brand endorsements

There are no major publicly reported brand endorsement deals for Chase McLaughlin as of 2025. The 29-year-old placekicker has yet to receive his first major brand deal.

Playing for the Bucs has given McLaughlin the spotlight he deserves, along with a lucrative contract. With time, he might get an exponential brand deal, helping him increase his net worth and cross the $20 million threshold in the future.