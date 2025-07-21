What Is Khalil Davis’ Net Worth in 2025? Wife, Family, Contract, Salary & More

Khalil Davis was never supposed to outlast the headlines. Sixth-rounders usually don’t. But he stuck. Drafted 194th overall by the Buccaneers in 2020, Davis showed up to the league with speed that didn’t quite compute for his size. A 300-pound defensive tackle running a 4.75? That turned heads. He was raw, athletic, and explosive. Tampa took a flier. The rest of the league kept tabs.

Over the next five years, Davis ping-ponged around the NFL, Bucs, Colts, Steelers, Rams, Texans, 49ers. No stability, but no quit either. He played wherever he was needed, usually on short notice. Khalil Davis was the guy you brought in when someone got hurt on a Thursday and you needed a run-stopper by Sunday. And now, at just 28, he’s stepping away.

“Free agent DT Khalil Davis has decided to retire,” ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler posted Sunday evening, citing Davis’ agent, Doug Jackson. No farewell speech. No team tribute. Just the quiet end of a nomadic football journey. Davis finishes with 46 tackles (10 for loss) and three sacks over 29 games, modest numbers, but hard-earned.

And, not for nothing, he made a decent living. Most fans don’t realize how thin the margin is for guys like Davis. The money isn’t generational unless you’re a name. But it adds up.

2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers $610,000 $173,212 $783,212 — — 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers $173,332 $92,000 $173,332 $173,333 — 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers $46,000 $115,000 $115,000 — — 2023 Houston Texans $783,330 $52,222 $783,330 $36,000 — 2024 Houston Texans $1,100,000 $350,000 $1,650,000 — $50,000 Total $2,712,662 $782,434 $3,504,874 $209,333 $50,000

That 2024 contract with Houston? It was his largest yet, $1.65 million, with a $350K signing bonus. Not bad for a rotational lineman. And per estimates, Davis walks away with a net worth of just over $3.5 million. No endorsements, no headlines, just football.

He also earned something else, a ring. Davis was part of the 2020 Super Bowl-winning Buccaneers, an experience that few journeymen ever get to list. It might’ve been as a depth guy, but it still counts. The average NFL career spans just over three years. Davis beat that. He kept getting calls. Teams kept saying yes. He wasn’t a superstar. But he mattered. And that’s a win, even if it doesn’t trend.

Now? He fades out like so many do. Quietly. No lights. No drama. But on the other side, someone is waiting for him.

Khalil Davis is a complete family man

Family has always been the foundation of Khalil Davis’s story, and not just in the traditional sense. Carl and Tracy Davis adopted Khalil and his identical twin brother, Carlos Davis, when they were just nine months old. That act of love shaped everything that followed.

Growing up side by side, the twins shared more than just genetics, they shared a path. From backyard tackles to Big Ten battles at Nebraska, they were inseparable. Both eventually made it to the NFL, turning what began as a shared dream into a shared reality. As The Draft Network once described them, Carlos and Khalil weren’t just competitive, they were “wired the same,” forged by the same values and the same unwavering support system.

That same family-first spirit followed Khalil into adulthood when he fell in love with Emilee Feilmeier. They welcomed their first child, Kadon, on February 25, 2023. Almost a year later, on March 23, 2024, in the sunlit hills of Fallbrook, California, the two tied the knot in a ceremony that felt more like a continuation than a beginning.

via Imago Credits: Instagram @Emilee Davis

Emilee had already weathered the seasons of football life with him, moves, injuries, uncertain depth charts, and through it all, her support never wavered. One of her Instagram posts, celebrating his fourth NFL season, simply read, “We love you 94 🫶🏼 proud is an understatement and year 4 was the best one yet ♥️.” It wasn’t performative. It was personal, just like their bond. They welcomed another son later, but the tackle kept the good news private.

She is a partner, a confidante, and Khalil’s number-one fan, who accompanied him on every step of the journey. For now, it’s a wrap on one of the dreams he saw since childhood.