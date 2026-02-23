Who Are Ronyell Whitaker’s Parents? All About Ex-NFL Star’s Family, Wife, Kids, and More

Former cornerback Ronyell Whitaker passed away on Sunday at age 46. After making his NFL debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003 as an undrafted free agent, he played for three seasons over the next six years. While the cause of his death remains unknown, his personal life has become a talking point among his admirers. Here’s a look at Ronyell Whitaker’s parents, partner, kids, and other significant relationships.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Ronyell Whitaker?

Born on March 19, 1979, Ronyell Deshawn Whitaker grew up in Norfolk, Virginia. He attended Lake Taylor High School, where he not only developed a love for football but also honed his versatility. He served as a running back, defensive back, and return man. With 84 touchdowns and 6,458 rushing yards, he became the All-Tidewater Player of the Year.

He later moved to Virginia Tech, where his journey as a cornerback began. He remained in the primary role for the next three years, winning Big East AP All-American and All-Conference twice. After going undrafted in the 2002 NFL draft, he got a chance to play for the Buccs the following year. He played just four games and joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2006. He also appeared in NFL Europe the same year, playing for Rhein Fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

With an improved production, he returned to Minnesota for his third NFL season in 2007. Next year, he spent a brief stint with the Detroit Lions before being released post-season. By the end of his NFL career, Whitaker totaled 43 tackles, including 36 solo and three passes defended. In 2009, Whitaker signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

But the franchise released him before the season, leading Whitaker to retire from professional football the following year. Later, he founded the Whitaker Group LLC, a real estate firm. It focused on relocation deals and short-sale transactions for the Vikings. After his passing on Sunday, the former NFL player’s family released a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“Ronyell lived a life marked by passion, perseverance and purpose,” a part of statement reads. “A gifted athlete, he proudly played high school football for Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk, Virginia, and college football for the Virginia Tech Hokies, where his talent, determination and leadership on the field made a lasting impact.”

The Vikings also posted on X to mourn the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Ronyell Whitaker’s parents?

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronyell Whitaker was born to Sylvonia Whitaker and Woodrow Mitchell, a couple based in Norfolk. At the time of writing, no substantial information is available on his parents. However, Ronyell did speak about his mother when he played running back at Virginia. His fast body movements were traits he inherited from his mother.

“She likes to run, she likes to dance, she’s steadily moving,” he said, per information available on the college’s official website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Ronyell is the nephew of one of the most decorated Hall of Fame welterweight boxers, Pernell ‘Sweet Pea’ Whitaker. The legend won a gold medal in the 1984 Olympics, gaining worldwide recognition. After having accumulated millions in fortune, he struggled financially in his later life after years of substance abuse and legal troubles. Pernell’s fall from grace peaked in 2014 when he filed a case in Norfolk district court to evict his 73-year-old mother, Novella Whitaker.

He bought her a brick house in the 80s near the botanical garden in Norfolk, but decided to sell to cash in on $200,000 in equity. The legal proceedings began after Novells refused to leave. The court ultimately ruled in his favor, ordering his mother to evict by March 31. His lawyer explained that no other family members were helping with the property’s expenses, leaving Whitaker with no choice.

“I’m going to survive…I’m a survivor…I’m going with my daughter…She is taking me in,” Novella said after the judgment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the legal drama, Ronyell Whitaker showed his support for his grandmother, pledging to care for her.

Was Ronyell married? Everything to know about his relationship and dating history

There is no information available that sheds light on his marriage or dating life. He had a private Instagram account with 1,518 followers, suggesting he led a quiet life after retirement. Ronyell Whitaker’s passing is a heartbreaking loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.