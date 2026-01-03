Who Is Emeka Egbuka’s Fiancée? All You Need to Know About Laney Matriano

Essentials Inside The Story A breakout rookie season meets a quiet love story as Emeka Egbuka's personal life finally steps into the spotlight

His fiancée isn’t just supportive from the sidelines, she brings her own competitive sports background into the picture

A beachside moment changes everything, setting up big decisions ahead as both careers reach turning points

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is on the verge of completing 1000 receiving yards. Behind his hard work in the league stands a woman who supports him through thick and thin. While he successfully kept his love life under wraps until now, the secret is now out in the open after he got engaged to his soccer player fiancée, Laney Matriano.

He never posted photos or special moments with her until now. So, who is Matriano?

Meet Emeka Egbuka’s Fiancée, Laney Matriano

Laney Matriano was born as Delaney Matriano on May 20, 2004, in Wiloughby, Ohio, to a big family. She is one of seven siblings, which also ingrained the competitiveness that propelled her towards sports. She attended Willoughby South High School, where she often played soccer, basketball, and softball at different points in her prep career.

She later played for Ambassadors Football and became the 2021 WPSL Ohio Valley Conference Champion and Ohio Valley All-Conference Team. Emeka Egubka’s fiancée later attended the University of Notre Dame, where she went on to become one of the captains of Notre Dame Fighting Irish women’s soccer.

She graduated from Notre Dame in December last year and posted many photos on Instagram. Egbuka also showed love to her and commented, “Beauty and brains❤️.” They have been through many situations together.

How did Emeka Egbuka and Laney Matriano Meet?

The Bucs receiver was born in Washington but moved to Ohio State to play. They met in 2024 through mutual friends and became good friends first. After a few months, during which they even went on a trip together, they became a couple in August 2024.

She posted a photo of them together in her Instagram story in August. Her caption also stole the show:

“1 year of us,” she wrote on the photo with a white heart.

On January 2, 2026, she surprised the entire football world by posting the photos of their engagement. With white flowers and candles set up on the beach as the waves hit the shore in a picturesque atmosphere, she was first surprised as the receiver popped the ultimate question. She first hugged him before accepting his proposal. They posed for photos together as she flaunted the diamond ring.

However, Laney Matriano has a difficult choice ahead of her after finishing her college while her fiancé is navigating tough NFL waters.

What does Laney Matriano do for a living?

Emeka Egbuka’s fiancée has played college soccer for all four years. If she decides to, she has a full soccer career waiting for her. The talented midfielder could try to play in the National Women’s Soccer League. However, she also has a great personal life ahead of her.

They have just become engaged, while Egbuka has had a complete NFL career. The Krewe is happy with the news of their receiver’s love life. It’s a matter of a few months before Laney Matriano will have more clarity on her further purpose.

She is also active on social media and often shares updates from her life.

What are Laney Matriano’s Social Media Handles?

With almost 5k followers, Laney Matriano is a star in her own right. Here is the Instagram account of Emeka Egbuka’s fiancée:

Laney Matriano’s Instagram

The NFL world congratulated the couple after their engagement. Everyone is looking forward to the next big announcement soon.